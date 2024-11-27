Washington firm Visuna set to post record £80m turnover after 'sensational' growth

A WEARSIDE recruitment specialist is set to post a record turnover of almost £80m following “sensational” global growth.

Washington-based Visuna specialises in energy and tech recruitment and boasts a global talentpool of over 150,000 skilled workers.

Now the fast-growing company is on-course to have almost doubled turnover in just three years, after expanding into new sectors and markets.

“We’ve enjoyed a consistent year-on-year increase in turnover, but this really does feel like a special milestone for our growth,” said Visuna’s Chief Operating Officer, David Bolton.

Having spent two decades under the name Oil Consultants LTD, the firm rebranded into Visuna in 2022.

Having recorded a turnover of just over £42m in 2021, since the rebrand, Visuna’s turnover has been turbo-charged with notable increases every 12 months.

“The company has always been among the leading oil and gas recruiters, but as Visuna, we have invested more time and resources into the booming tech and renewable sectors and that has really paid off,” added David.

“We’ve also significantly grown our global footprint in that time, expanding our presence in energy hotbeds like the USA, Australia and the Middle East.

“These steps, along with the incredible work and support of our team in the North East, has given us a fantastic platform for growth and we are incredibly optimistic that it will continue in the coming years.”

That growth has resulted in Visuna bolstering its back office team over the past 12 months, while also making a string of strategic hires to head up their international offices.

Back in the North East, the company is moving forward with its aim of doubling its Wearside workforce in the coming year – while David also enjoyed an audience with King Charles, when representatives from the firm recently collected the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

For more information on Visuna, please visit https://visuna.com/