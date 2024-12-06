Valued County Durham care home staff member celebrates 25 years of service

A much-loved Care Assistant at HC-One’s Defoe Court Care Home, in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of 25 years of service.

Tracy Story, a Care Assistant, joined the team at Defoe Court Care Home on November 24, 1999, as a Kitchen Assistant. Tracy is a dedicated, well-respected and much-loved colleague among residents and their relatives.

Tracy has worked hard over the years to ensure residents needs are met and that residents receive the kindest possible care. Tracy has developed and progressed in her career through a variety of roles.

These roles include Tracy starting as a Kitchen Assistant upon first joining Defoe Court in 1999, before progressing to the role of Chef in 2003 which she did for ten years. Tracy subsequently became a Housekeeper in 2013 before progressing to the role of Care Assistant, which she has been doing since 2018 which has been doing for six years.

Tracy Story, Care Assistant at HC-One's Defoe Court celebrating 25 years of service

Tracy was presented with a £125 gift voucher to spend at a retailer of her choice, two days additional annual leave to use in their anniversary year, a certificate and a badge by Sarah Davies, Home Manager of Defoe Court Care Home.

Tracy Story, Care Assistant at HC-One’s Defoe Court Care Home, commented:

“I have loved working at Defoe Court over the years, and all the people I have met. I love my role and the difference that we make. It is a privilege to care for residents living at Defoe Court Care Home.”

Sarah Davies, Home Manager at HC-One’s Defoe Court Care Home, said:

“Well done to Tracy on reaching her 25 years of loyal service at Defoe Court Care Home. I am delighted that Tracy has achieved this milestone.

“It’s great to see the loyalty and dedication Tracy shows every day to ensure our residents are provided with a happy place to live. Tracy is amazing and puts her hands to anything, she shares her knowledge and experience with the team to ensure all round kind care is delivered.”