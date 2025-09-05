Uplifting visit from Newcastle Apostolic Church brings joy to residents at Orchard Mews Care Home

Residents at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home in Benwell, Newcastle, were treated to an uplifting morning of music, laughter, and community spirit thanks to a heartfelt visit from members of Newcastle Apostolic Church.

Led by Pastor Paul, the church group arrived at Orchard Mews with instruments in hand and a shared mission: to bring comfort and joy not only to their own congregation but also to those in the wider community who may feel isolated.

As the group entered the care home’s living room, residents looked on with curiosity before being warmly greeted by Pastor Paul. With a smile, he called out, “Good morning, everyone! We’re here to share some joy and love with you today!”

The church group went on to perform a series of lively gospel songs, filling the room with harmony, rhythm, and positivity. Residents clapped along, smiled, and joined in with the music, creating a truly heart-warming atmosphere.

Resident at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home joining in with singing alongside Newcastle Apostolic Church Choir

Gillian Reid, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home said: “It was wonderful to welcome Pastor Paul and the Newcastle Apostolic Church group into our home. The residents loved the music, the energy, and the kindness shown by the visitors. It really lifted everyone’s spirits and created a special moment of togetherness.”

Orchard Mews Care Home, part of HC-One, prides itself on being at the heart of the local community and providing meaningful experiences for residents. Visits like this highlight the importance of connection, compassion, and shared joy.

