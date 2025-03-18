Unlock a year of exclusive access with the Bishop’s Key as The Auckland Project reopens for 2025

As The Auckland Project reopens for an exciting 2025 season, visitors are invited to experience its rich heritage, art, and culture like never before with the launch of the Bishop’s Key - a new annual pass designed to bring the community closer to Bishop Auckland’s fascinating past and vibrant future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holders of the Bishop's Key will enjoy unlimited access to all attractions for 12 months, from Auckland Palace and the Faith Museum to the Mining Art Gallery and Deer Park and Gardens.

Priced at £30 for adults, £13.50 for children, and £45 for families, the pass enables visitors to return again and again, immersing themselves in evocative exhibitions, seasonal gardens, and family-friendly events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking for even more, the Bishop’s Key Plus unlocks extra benefits, including early bird access to special events, 10% savings at Weardale Railway, and the site’s food and drink venues - including Bishop’s Kitchen and its recently expanded menu, El Castillo tapas restaurant, and The Oak Room Restaurant at Park Head Hotel.

Auckland Tower

To celebrate English Tourism Week, The Auckland Project is offering an exclusive upgrade promotion from 14th to 23rd March - where visitors can purchase Bishop’s Key Plus at the standard Bishop’s Key price. This means an adult pass saves £15, and a family pass saves up to £20 - the perfect opportunity to make the most of Bishop Auckland’s cultural treasures.

Samantha Carswell, Visitor Development Coordinator at The Auckland Project, said: “Welcoming guests back to The Auckland Project after our winter break is always wonderful, but this year feels even more exciting with the launch of The Bishop’s Key. Improving the experience year-on-year for our visitors is a top priority for the organisation and we’re always looking at ways we can provide more value to our guests and provide one single membership with multiple benefits.

“With tickets that encapsulate all our different experiences, there’s something for visitors every time they come. Whether it’s brushing up on local history, admiring the extensive collection of precious and historic art, burning off some energy and entertaining the little ones, or admiring the gardens as they transform through the seasons, there are many activities for all ages and interests and The Auckland Project never fails to capture attention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure the attractions are accessible to all, The Auckland Project is offering £5 single-day admission to those in receipt of Universal Credit. Eligible visitors can simply present their award notice at Auckland Tower to claim this offer.

Family Summer at Auckland Palace

As a regeneration charity, The Auckland Project is revitalising Bishop Auckland as a major cultural destination, celebrating the town’s rich history - from the powerful Prince Bishops of Durham to its surprising ties to the Spanish Golden Age. Through heritage, art, and community engagement, the charity is creating opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

Residents in DL4, DL5, DL13, DL14, DL15, DL16, and DL17 postcodes can enjoy an additional 20% saving on the Bishop’s Key, ensuring those closest to the project benefit most.