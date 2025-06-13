University of Sunderland achieves Gold Cycle Friendly Employer award

The University of Sunderland has been awarded the Gold Cycle Friendly Employer accreditation by Cycling UK, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to promoting cycling, reducing carbon emissions and improving staff wellbeing.

The award coincides with Bike Week 2025 (June 9 -15), the UK’s biggest celebration of cycling. Bike Week encourages people across the country to enjoy the benefits of cycling for health, happiness and the environment.

The Gold award is the highest level of accreditation available and reflects the University’s ongoing investment in cycling culture, facilities and staff engagement. It also positions Sunderland as one of the UK’s leading cycle-friendly workplaces.

New cycle facilities at St Peter's Campus

Some of the key initiatives that contributed to the Gold accreditation include:

Over £55,000 invested in cycling infrastructure and initiatives this academic year alone

A network of secure cycle lockers, hubs and covered racks with enhanced access control and CCTV

A free Gold Standard D-lock for all staff and students to reduce bike theft

An active Cycle to Work Scheme, enabling staff to use salary sacrifice to pay for bikes

The creation of an Active Travel Group and a dedicated SharePoint hub for route planning, maintenance advice and cycling opportunities

Guided bike rides, online webinars and workshops as part of events like Bike Week, Travelwise Week and Sustainability Week

Strong partnerships with Sunderland City Council, local charities, and CICs to support events, infrastructure, and free cycle training

These improvements were shaped directly by feedback from staff and student travel surveys, alongside collaboration with members of the Active Travel Group. Their insights and ongoing input have played a key role in developing cycling facilities and support services across campus.

Laura Kerry, Sustainable Travel Officer at the University of Sunderland, said: "We’re incredibly proud to receive Gold Cycle Friendly Employer status.

Accreditation logo

"It’s a huge recognition of the work we’ve done to make cycling a viable and attractive option for our university community. This award shows our commitment to climate action, health and wellbeing, and making our campuses more accessible and sustainable."

Senior Lecturer, Dr Stephen Childs, who cycles to work, added: "Cycling to work has never been easier or more enjoyable. The secure facilities and community support from the Active Travel Group make a huge difference. It’s great to see the University taking cycling seriously."

As part of Bike Week 2025, the University is rewarding anyone who cycles to campus during the week a free breakfast and a prize draw for cyclists logging rides via the BetterPoints app. Independent bike shop, Cycle Solutions, is also hosting a live webinar promoting the Cycle to Work Scheme.

During Bike Week and beyond, the University continues to promote cycling as an accessible, low-carbon form of transport – supporting the wider goals of the Sunderland Low Carbon Framework and its own target to cut travel-related emissions by four percent per year.

For more information about the University's travel plan click here.