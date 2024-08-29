Unity Sunderland - press release

By Susie Flintham
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 20:26 BST
Unity Sunderland Like so many cities, Sunderland was marred by violence in early August. However, Sunderland is a city proud of all its communities. A number of community groups are coming together in unity, to create an event that will joyfully to celebrate our diversity.

Unity Sunderland

That is why, on Saturday 19th October, people and groups from across the city are invited to come together in and around the Minster for a free family-friendly activity day of food, dance, drama, music and celebration. There will be opportunities to learn from every one of our wonderful communities, as we join together in food and entertainment, and yes, get to know each other.

The North East, and specifically Sunderland, is a friendly and welcoming place. As Sade from Nigeria says, “My children and I have had one of the best experiences of our lives after arriving in Sunderland to study.”

There will be stalls and activities from 11-2, so please come along, free of charge, in the spirit of unity and community. There is more that unites us than divides us.

As Coretta Scott-King said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

For more information, or to get involved, email [email protected].

