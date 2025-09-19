Ukrainian refugees’ Great North Run raises hundreds for Salvation Army

Four Ukrainian refugees who took on the iconic Great North Run have raised hundreds of pounds for The Salvation Army, which has supported them since the war broke out.

Maryna Rahulina, Tetiana Nikobenko, Daria Kostiuchenko and Marharyta Marchenko, who are all connected with Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army, took part with Ukrainian family sponsor and Salvation Army volunteer Peter Holmes.

They were among 60,000 runners to take on the half marathon, which begins in Newcastle and ends in South Shields.

Gaining support from across the region, they raised more than £960 for The Salvation Army.

Marharyta, known as Margo, said: “This run was not only for Ukraine but for The Salvation Army - our great friends. They are not just an organisation, they are our family in Sunderland, their care and kindness comes with no conditions. It’s a safe place for anyone facing hardship.”

Maryna said: “The Salvation Army helped me and my kids to be safe and not alone. They showed me there were people ready to help, and to do so with an open heart.”

The runners completed the race in times ranging from under two hours to two hours 30 minutes, meeting up at the finish line where The Salvation Army Emergency Response Van was on hand to give out drinks and hot sandwiches.

Peter said: “We all enjoyed the day and were overwhelmed by the fantastic atmosphere.

“There’s a real sense that it was a collective effort and that common strength of spirit drove everyone on. It not only says a lot about the support they’ve received from The Salvation Army and the whole north east community, but about the fortitude of the runners too.”

A few days before the run, Peter had been to visit The Salvation Army in Lviv, delivering some money that had been raised in the north east and to see the support the church and charity is giving to children there.

Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army in Roker Avenue provides practical and spiritual support to the Ukrainian community, hosting concerts and coffee mornings, Sunday services, help with training and jobs, signposting, and provides a safe space and holiday camp opportunities for children who had to flee Ukraine at the start of the war.

Major David McCaw-Aldworth, who leads Sunderland Monkwearmouth with his wife Major Elizabeth, added: “We are so thankful to our Ukrainian friends for lacing up their shoes and running to support The Salvation Army. Our church has been enriched by their presence, many of whom are now working and volunteering with The Salvation Army. It was a pleasure to cheer them on and what an achievement for them all to cross that finish line with big smiles on their faces despite what is going on in their home country.”

You can still donate to the team here https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/peter-holmes

For more information on Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/sunderland-monkwearmouth