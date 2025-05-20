Two young Sunderland kennelhands determined to show greyhound racing is a sport for everyone

At Sunderland Greyhound Stadium, a new generation of women are determined to show that greyhound racing is truly a sport for everyone. Alongside studying for their GCSEs, Abby and Macy, aged 16 and 15 spend most of their free time working at the kennels of Sunderland trainers Yvonne Bell and Chantelle McNicholas. As well as taking care of greyhounds at their residential kennels, on race nights Abby and Macy travel to the stadium where they help to look after the greyhounds before and after the race.

“The best thing about working in the sport is seeing our dogs do what they were born to do, and that’s race,” said Abby.

“There’s nothing more exciting than a race day for not only them but for us too. It’s a chance for our dogs to shine as the stars of the show and there’s nothing more special than the feeling of them winning, particularly when we know the work that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen.”

Beyond their love of the greyhounds they care for, the friendships which Abby and Macy have forged with other young women at the stadium have been a highlight of their time in the sport so far.

Macy said: “There is a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes, so you need to be really dedicated, but it’s great being part of the younger female group at Sunderland sharing the same interest. I have made good friends from the track and it makes working easier when we all get along so well. We help each other out when anyone may need it.”

Away from the track, Abby and Macy have to balance their responsibilities in the kennels and their enthusiasm for racing with their important GCSE studies.

“It’s hard to juggle our lives, as it’s not a job that you can just switch off from,” Abby said. “We race almost every day, and it can sometimes feel non-stop. I’m sitting my GCSEs at the moment but still get to the track every meeting that I can.”

As they continue to spend their time working with the greyhounds, both Abby and Macy are determined to show that greyhound racing is a sport for everyone, and are hoping to dispel some common misconceptions about those participating in greyhound racing.

“I’m very passionate about changing perceptions of greyhound racing. For too long I think those looking from the outside expect to see old men wearing flat caps, when this really couldn’t be any further from reality.

“Greyhound racing has diversified so much in recent times, and what many people might not think is that it is one of very few sports where men and women can compete against each other on an equal footing. After all, it’s hard work and dedication that gets our dogs over the winning line, not our gender.”

Sunderland Greyhound Stadium races on Tuesday and Friday evenings, Sunday mornings and Monday and Wednesday afternoons – book to see the greyhounds and their amazing kennel staff in action: https://www.sunderland-greyhounds.co.uk/