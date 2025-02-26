Turton’s Removals launches Want Not CIC – a community-focused initiative to tackle waste and support local families within South Tyneside

Turton’s Removals and Storage LTD is proud to announce the launch of Want Not, a Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to reducing waste and providing affordable, preloved furniture and household items to the local community in South Tyneside’s.

The initiative was established in response to the growing concerns around the "throwaway society" experienced firsthand by the team at Turton’s Removals during home moves.

Want Not aims to achieve three key objectives: easing the challenges of donating or disposing of unwanted furniture when moving, giving back to the local community by helping those in need, and reducing the environmental impact by diverting reusable items from landfills. With the cost of living at all-time highs, Turton’s Removals is determined to offer a solution that helps local residents furnish their homes affordably, ensuring great value without the premium price tag.

“As a removals company, we see the amount of perfectly good furniture and household goods that people are forced to part with when moving,” says Ben Director at Turton’s Removals.

Want Not CIC

“Many of these items are still in great condition, yet there aren’t always convenient or flexible ways for people to donate them. Through our removals company, we aim to make it easier for people to pass on their unwanted goods when moving, creating less hassle while providing affordable, quality furniture to those in need.”

Want Not’s approach is straightforward: Turton’s Removals collect unwanted household items one day of the week free of charge if they’re reusable, then resell them at prices typically 20% cheaper than what you would find in a traditional charity shop. The initiative is already seeing a steady increase in foot traffic, with many local residents benefitting from its low-cost options. Want Not has become a vital resource for financially vulnerable individuals, helping them furnish their homes without breaking the bank.

“If you’re looking for a bargain on furniture or searching for decorative items, we want to make it easy for people in South Tyneside to find what they need without the high price tags,” Ben added.

“Our goal is to provide quality items that are both affordable and sustainable. The community has responded positively, and we’re proud to be able to support local families and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.”

The launch of Want Not also aligns with Turton’s Removals’ commitment to sustainability. The organisation understands the importance of reducing waste and promoting the reuse of items in an era of environmental responsibility. By helping to divert reusable furniture and household items from local landfills, Want Not plays an essential role in minimizing the community’s environmental footprint.

“We want to make a difference in people’s lives, whether by offering financial relief through affordable furniture or by providing a convenient way for people to declutter and donate,” says Ben. “The rising cost of living is a reality for many, and our mission is to ease that burden while giving back to the community and promoting a more sustainable future.”

Want Not’s services are designed to be accessible and supportive for all. By offering affordable furniture and household goods, the organization ensures that residents in South Shields and the surrounding areas can find what they need during tough financial times, without compromising on value or choice.

About Turton’s Removals and Want Not CIC

Turton’s Removals and Storage LTD is a trusted family ran Removals & Storage company in South Shields with a long-standing reputation for providing a professional moving service. As part of their commitment to supporting the local community, Turton’s Removals launched Want Not CIC, a not-for-profit initiative focused on providing affordable, preloved furniture and household items.

Want Not collects, reconditions, and resells items to reduce waste, support local families, and help individuals in financial need. Through its community-driven approach, Want Not aims to make a positive impact on both the local community and the environment.

Want Not:Phone: 07565670735

Website: www.wantnot.co.uk

Shop located at:

Prospect house

Bede industrial

Opposite £99 Carpet Factory

NE34 9PE

Opening hours:

9:00 - 14:30

Monday - Friday

9:00 - 12:00

Saturday (some Saturdays may vary)