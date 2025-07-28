Top ten fitness activities for under a tenner

The summer months can feel like an expensive time, especially when it comes to keeping the kids occupied during the school holidays, but there are things you can do with the children that won’t break the bank and cost less than £10.

Local leisure centres in the North East offer a wide range of fun activities that don’t cost the earth and will keep the kids entertained for hours. Better, the charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-op GLL which runs leisure centres in Newcastle and Gateshead, has created a timetable of activities to ensure that every child can enjoy active sports and fun games all summer-long.

Here are its top ten ideas:

Dive in and experience the excitement of Aqua Splash - an exhilarating inflatable obstacle course on water every Wednesday between 10.30am – 1.30pm at East End End Pool. This session is part of the Holiday and Activities Food programme and is free for children ages 8 years and older who are eligible for free school meals. To book please email the centre directly on [email protected]

Better Leisure Centre

Take the plunge with the Family Fun swim sessions at East End Pool that feature flumes and slides and are designed to make swimming enjoyable for all ages. Prices start from £2.20 per child (from £5.70 per accompanying adult) with sessions available on Monday (9.30am – 1.30pm), Tuesday (11am – 12pm), Thursday (11am – 12pm) and Friday (9.30am – 1.30pm).

Family Swim sessions are also available at Dunston Leisure Centre for £5 every afternoon between 2pm and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and Saturday’s 4pm to 6pm and Heworth Leisure Centre from 1-3pm.

Kids swim for £1 is available at East End Pool and Dunston Leisure Centre before 10am every weekday.

Soft play is perfect to help your little ones burn off energy and socialise with friends. East End Pool boasts three floors to climb, slide and crawl through for children between 3-10 years and there’s a separate area for under three’s. Newcastle Trampoline Park and Gym features balls pits, tunnels and a variety of obstacles to explore with a dedicate baby and toddler area. Prices start from £2.50 per child and sessions are available seven days per week from 10am at Newcastle Trampoline Park and 9.30am at East End Pool.

Better Leisure Centre

Bounce, dodge and dive through summer at Newcastle Trampoline Park and Gym with dedicated family fun sessions including toddler bounce (under five’s), SEN sessions and general jump that run seven days a week. Prices from £9.00 per child.

Gym Training – toning and strengthening muscles are an important way to keep the body fit. Dedicated Junior Gym sessions have been extended throughout the holidays from 9am – 6pm at East End Pool, Gosforth Leisure Centre, West Denton Leisure Centre and Newcastle Trampoline Park and Gym; daily from 12-6pm at Dunston Leisure Centre; Monday to Friday from 12.30pm at Blaydon Leisure Centre; and from 10am at Gateshead International Stadium. The sessions, which allow youngsters to embark on their fitness journey in a safe environment that’s fun, are aimed at 11-17 year olds. Sessions are £4.00 and monthly memberships are available.

Tackle the drop-in football sessions at West Denton Leisure Centre each Monday between 10am to 2pm. Each session lasts for one hour and costs £2.00 per child. Kids play football sessions are also available at Gateshead International Stadium priced at £1.00.

Keep Fit – incorporating exercise into the day is a great way to stop children feeling restless and help them to be fit and healthy. With racquet sports always a hit with youngsters, badminton, squash, pickleball and table tennis are available to book at the Walker Activity Dome from £7.00.

Breakfast clubs run at Newcastle Trampoline Park and Gym (Wednesday and Friday) and East End Pool (Monday and Wednesday) from 08:30-10:00am. This is a free service to support those families in receipt of free school meals.

So, if you’re watching the purse strings but still want to ensure your kids are occupied and active this summer, these North East leisure facilities have lots of fun to offer from now until the end of the school holidays and beyond. Simply head to your local Better leisure centre and ask for details or visit www.better.org.uk to find out what’s happening in your area and book online.

Prices range by activity and leisure centre. Some must be purchased in courses and monthly memberships are available.