Thirty Years of Helping Homeless Families

A sanctuary in Sunderland helping homeless families has marked 30 years transforming the lives of people often at their lowest ebb.

Since 1994, nearly 600 families have been welcomed into the safety and security of Ashkirk, a community of properties supported by a team of specialist Bernicia professionals who help them get back on their feet and find a permanent home.

Housing association Bernicia manages Ashkirk and invited people who have benefitted from its facilities, as well as Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall, charity partners and Northumbria Police, to an event at Ashkirk to mark the anniversary of its opening in November 1994.

Families can often arrive in crisis, many fleeing domestic violence leaving parents and children with nowhere to go.

3. Emma – who lived in an Ashkirk property for 18 months, supported by staff to get her life back on track after a suicide attempt and mental health issues. She now lives with her children and pet dogs in her own home in Pennywell, Sunderland.

Ashkirk offers a home where they are supported by Bernicia and its partners, to give them the skills and confidence to find a permanent home and rebuild their lives.

Emma spent 18 months at Ashkirk with her children, getting her life back on track after a period of intense mental health issues and a suicide attempt.

Bernicia Homeless Service Senior Support Worker Gavin Forsyth and the Ashkirk team helped Emma and her family who now have a permanent home of their own in the Pennywell area of Sunderland.

“I wanted to turn my life around but I didn’t know how,” said Emma.

1. Andrea Malcolm and the Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall pictured at the plaque at Ashkirk which was unveiled when the homelessness unit opened in November 1994.

“The help I had was second to none – they basically saved my life because I was in a bad way when I came here.

“Without their help I’d have been out on the streets, I’d have lost the kids and everything. I’ve now got a life I never thought I’d get back and I couldn’t have done it without Ashkirk.”

Families are given professional support, for example, to clear debt issues with landlords to help them secure a new home, help with children’s clothing and toys through charity partners or referred for specialist mental health support.

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Chisnall said: “Ashkirk has been amazing for the city of Sunderland.

Ashkirk team members, partner organisation representatives and people who have benefitted from its services – all pictured at Ashkirk

“Everyone knows that homelessness is unfortunately on the increase, so without providers like this, goodness knows what would happen to people.

“The staff here are amazing. The support they are getting is not just a roof over their heads, but making sure people can help themselves by giving them the confidence and skills to take the step into getting a permanent home for them and their families.”

Andrea Malcolm, Bernicia Deputy Chief Executive, said: “There are so many success stories that have come out of Ashkirk.

“Not everyone has the same opportunities in life so having people support you to sustain a successful tenancy and household makes such a huge difference to people’s lives. We are incredibly proud of our staff and the significant difference their dedication, compassion and determination has made to the families supported over the years.”