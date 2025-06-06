They Moved Into a Care Home - And Found the Friendship of a Lifetime

Who says your best friend has to be someone you’ve known forever? This National Best Friends Day (8 June), two residents at Archers Court Nursing Care Home in Sunderland are proving that real friendship can begin at any age - with laughter, shared interests, and a cheeky pint down the local.

Peter and Kathleen, who met at Archers Court in 2023, have become inseparable. From countryside outings and swapping stories about their younger days, to bonding over a love of horses, their friendship is a heart-warming reminder that age - and even a dementia diagnosis - is no barrier to meaningful connection.

Peter moved into Archers Court in November 2022, and Kathleen joined the following year. Since then, the pair have discovered more than just person-centred care and support - they’ve found genuine companionship.

“Peter and I talk about all sorts - mostly our younger days,” says Kathleen. “Though he’ll tell you I do most of the talking!”

The duo at the stables

“They really look out for each other,” adds Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, Home Manager at Archers Court. “They’re like two peas in a pod - always laughing, sharing stories, and yes, occasionally bickering like an old married couple!”

Peter, added, “We love a good chin wag, we enjoy sharing stories and going to the pub for a drink. We have a proper laugh. Kath is my best friend - and I'm glad I met her.”

To celebrate Best Friends Day, Peter and Kathleen will be doing exactly what they love - visiting their favourite pub and raising a glass to a friendship that continues to bring them joy every day.

At Archers Court, supporting residents living with dementia to maintain meaningful routines and relationships is a key part of the specialist dementia Reconnect model of care. For Peter and Kathleen, this has meant reconnecting them with the hobbies and experiences they loved before their diagnosis. The pair enjoy regular outings to the local community, lively chats, and last year shared a truly special moment when the care team arranged for Kathleen to be reunited with her beloved horse, Rosie - with Peter by her side for the visit.

Enjoying a real ale

This Best Friends Day, Archers Court is shining a spotlight on the power of connection and companionship in later life. Peter and Kathleen are a heartwarming reminder that some of life’s best friendships can begin in the most unexpected places.

Archers Court Nursing Care Home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission and is entirely dedicated to providing specialist dementia care, including vascular dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and frontotemporal dementia. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/archers-court-farringdon-sunderland

It is part of the Orchard Care Homes Group which looks after 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859.