The Ultra Tax Charity Football Tournament Returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s back – and this year, we’re going bigger, better, and bolder. On Friday 18th April, Ultra Tax Ltd is once again proud to host our annual Charity Football Tournament in aid of CHUF (Children’s Heart Unit Fund) – and we’re turning up the heat for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s event brought together a buzzing community, 16 passionate teams, and some serious talent on the pitch. But more importantly, it brought people together for a cause that means everything to us — raising a huge £4,654.84 for CHUF in one incredible day.

This year, we’re doing it all again — with even more games, more fun, and more opportunities to make a real impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why We're Doing This

Ultra Tax Ltd team

This isn’t just a football tournament. It’s heart. It’s community. It’s support.

And it’s all inspired by children like Lennox Knight – a true heart warrior and the reason we started this journey.

Lennox, the son of Laura-Jane and Jordan Knight, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and spent over a year in hospital, undergoing multiple surgeries before receiving a life-saving heart transplant. His journey – and CHUF’s unwavering support through it – inspired last year’s tournament and continues to drive everything we do.

CHUF helps children like Lennox, and families like his, every single day — providing funding for care, support, rehabilitation, and life-enhancing experiences at the Freeman Hospital and across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultra Tax Ltd Football Tournament

This year, we’re also proud to honour another heart hero, Alby Mitchell, from Wingate – the very village where this year’s tournament is being hosted. Alby, son of Abbie Clogg and Joe Mitchell, has undergone open-heart surgery at a young age and continues to inspire us. His story is another reminder of why CHUF’s work is so vital — and why events like this matter.

The Tournament: What’s Happening

Date: Friday 18th April 2025

Friday 18th April 2025 Venue: Wellfield School, Wingate, TS28 5AX

Wellfield School, Wingate, TS28 5AX Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Format: 16 teams | 6-a-side | No first-round knockouts

16 teams | 6-a-side | No first-round knockouts Donation: £5 per player – all proceeds go directly to CHUF

All team spaces are now full — but the event is open to the public and there’s loads happening off the pitch too!

What Else is On?

Even if you’re not playing, there’s so much to enjoy on the day:

The Gourmet Grill – bringing the food fire again

– bringing the food fire again Prince's Disco & Karaoke – good vibes guaranteed

– good vibes guaranteed Louise’s Balloontique – adding some magic to the day

– adding some magic to the day Refreshments, CHUF merchandise & stalls

Local business stalls, fundraising, and more

It’s a proper community day out — bring your friends, bring the kids, and let’s raise some serious funds for CHUF 💙

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling Local Businesses: Get Involved

We're inviting businesses from across the region to show their support:

Sponsor the event – from banners to prizes, every donation helps

Set up a stall – showcase your brand and support a cause

Share the word – help us make this the biggest tournament yet

Can’t Make It? You Can Still Help

If you can’t attend the event, you can still support the cause by donating via our JustGiving page:🔗

Every penny raised goes directly to CHUF and helps children across the North East receive the life-saving care and support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Ultra Tax Ltd

We’re an award-winning accountancy firm based in Castle Eden, run by three young entrepreneurs who launched Ultra Tax Ltd in 2023.

Since then, we’ve been honoured with:

Best Tax Team of the Year 2024/25 – Global Awards

Best Tax Service – North East

Best Business 2024

Best Tax Team 2024 – Business Awards

But nothing means more to us than giving back — and this tournament is our way of doing exactly that.

Help Us Spread the Word

We want this event to reach as many people as possible – families, friends, media, and anyone looking for an amazing community event in Wingate this April.

Whether you're local to the North East, connected to CHUF, or just love football and good causes – this is your invite.

Let’s make this tournament one to remember.Let’s show the power of football, fundraising, and community. Let’s do it for CHUF. 💙