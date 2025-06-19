The Training Club team up with Pablo Eggsgobao for Sunday 5K
Taking place this Sunday, 22nd June, the free event invites runners of all levels to come together for an easy-paced 5k, starting and finishing at Mackie's Corner in Sunderland City Centre (SR1 1TX).
In partnership with local favourite Pablo Eggsgobao, runners can pre-order their food and five lucky runners will receive a complimentary breakfast bao on the TC!
With the previous Run Clubs attracting between 70-100 runners, the vibe is always welcoming, energised and inclusive. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to meet some friendly faces while getting your steps in, this is a perfect Sunday plan.
It's more than a run, it's a celebration of connection, movement and local flavour.
Ross - Training Club Founder - says, "We're proud of the community we're building and can't wait to welcome more people into it. Fitness should be fun, social and inclusive. Run Club is just one way we bring people together."
Meeting Point: Mackie's Corner
Arrival Window: 8.30-9am
Run Starts: 9am
Distance: 5k, easy pace - everyone welcome.
Sign-up via this link and pre-order your food: https://buytickets.at/trainingclub/1697270