The Sunderland woman helping to raise the next generation of guide dogs

It will be a special Mother’s Day this Sunday (30 March) for Guide Dogs’ volunteer Wendy Hackles from Houghton-le Spring, as she’ll have not one but two guide dog puppies to celebrate with.

This is a remarkable moment in Wendy’s 25 years of volunteering for Guide Dogs, as the two puppies she is raising, Molly and Ettie, follow in the pawprints of their mother and grandmother. Together these pups represent a family legacy that Wendy has played a key role in shaping.

Wendy’s connection to this special lineage began in 2021 with Polly, one of the many puppies she has raised and who was selected to be a guide dog Mum. Among Polly’s first litter was Hatty, who Wendy raised with the same dedication in 2023, watching her thrive and then follow in Polly’s paw prints as a guide dog Mum.

In September 2023, Hatty then gave birth to her own litter of puppies, continuing the family line, and in 2024, Molly, one of Hatty’s daughters, joined Wendy’s household at the end of last year. But she wasn’t alone. Wendy also welcomed Ettie, who is Polly’s daughter and Molly’s auntie.

Guide dog puppies Molly and Ettie

While Molly is on a path to also become a guide dog Mum, Ettie will shortly embark on an exciting journey where she will begin training to become a working guide dog in Newcastle.

Raising two guide dog puppies at once is no small task and is only possible thanks to Wendy’s decades of experience and the support of her family - but Wendy says the experience has been hugely rewarding.

Wendy said: “It’s been incredible to see the connection between Molly and Ettie – you can tell they are related. Each dog has their own personality, but it’s clear they share the same affectionate and intelligent nature that Polly and Hatty also had.

“When I lived near the Guide Dogs National Centre, I spent a few years looking after guide dog Mums and their litters of puppies. I couldn’t continue in this role when I moved to the North East due to the location, so instead took up puppy raising – and I’ve never looked back.

Guide Dogs volunteer Wendy and Guide Dogs Puppy Development Advisor walk guide dog puppies Molly and Ettie

“I’ve been very lucky to see all of the puppies that I’ve raised from Polly’s lineage be born which was an incredibly special experience, and I’m also regularly in touch with the volunteers that look after Polly and Hatty.”

In total, Wendy has raised 16 puppies over the last two plus decades, dedicating her time to preparing them for the vital role they will play in transforming the lives of people with sight loss. For Wendy, the reward is in knowing the difference these dogs make. “Seeing them go on to provide independence and companionship is what makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

Lucy Cooper, Guide Dogs Puppy Development Advisor said: “Guide Dogs relies on incredible volunteers like Wendy to raise and care for puppies during the critical early stages of their development. The dedication and care they provide help ensure these puppies are ready for the challenges and responsibilities of becoming life-changing companions for those who need them most.

“While many of our pups go on to become working guide dogs, we identify the best dogs to be added to the Guide Dogs breeding programme, in terms of their health, behavioural and genetics. We’re so grateful to Wendy for supporting us in our mission to create more life-changing guide dog partnerships.”

Wendy gives a 'sit' due to guide dog puppy Ettie

Guide Dogs is looking for new volunteers to help raise more pups to become life-changing guide dogs. Areas in particular need include Tyne and Wear, North Yorkshire and North Northumberland. For more information and to apply, visit guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraising