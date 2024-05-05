The Sporty Friends raise funds for Gateway Wheelers
The Sporty Friends have recently raised £1550 for Houghton-le-Spring based charity Gateway Wheelers; the Project wanted to support them in helping disabled people of all ages to enjoy cycling. The details of the donation are on the charity's justgiving site: https://www.justgiving.com/gatewaywheelers
The Sporty Friends organise various fundraising events. They are willing to help support other charities and they can be contacted via the Project's facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thesportyfriends