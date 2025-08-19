The North East’s New Creative Space: Harbour House Launches With Local Brands And Big Ambitions

Formerly an indoor market and furniture warehouse, the disused building on Little Bedford Street has undergone a bold and beautifully executed transformation, bringing a new lease of life to the heart of North Shields. Harbour House, a three-storey creative space and community destination, is now officially open and already pulsing with the energy of some of the North East’s most exciting independent businesses.

Founded by North Shields-born Skye-Alexander Ferry with support from Director of Experience and Events Amy-Bose Wilson, Harbour House is the result of a deeply personal, hands-on three-year restoration of what was once North Shields Indoor Market, and later Kasbah Furniture Market. Today, it’s home to a curated mix of creative studios, wellness spaces, hospitality offerings, and retail, all designed to foster community and collaboration under one roof.

The couple, who named the space after their daughter, Harbour, started renovations in January 2023 and have poured a seven-figure, self-funded investment into every layer of its development, from structural renovations to interiors, branding and digital infrastructure.

“Harbour House was never just about creating a workspace,” said Skye-Alexander Ferry, Founder and Creative Director. “It was about building something that brings people together, creatively and culturally. We wanted to create a space where designers, makers, artists, and independents could create meaningful work, while also connecting socially. We wanted to prove that world-class creative spaces don’t need to exist only in big cities, but you can build them right here, in the place you’re from.”

Every aspect of the build was approached with care and local intention. From working with North East tradespeople, to partnering with brands that reflect the warmth, honesty and ambition of the region.

Now over 90% full, Harbour House is already home to eight independent brands and creators, each bringing something unique to the space.

Among them is Cargo, a brand and digital agency that’s been part of the North Shields creative landscape for over a decade. “Being part of Harbour House represents the next step in our journey,” said Paul Hart, Managing Director of Cargo. “North Shields has always been our home, and we’ve long recognised its potential and creative spirit. To now be part of a space that reflects that, alongside people who believe in what this town can be, is brilliant. There’s a creative energy here that you can’t fake. It comes from the people, the vision, and the space itself.”

Also settling into their first-ever physical home are businesses like Hold Skin Studio and We Rise®, a Wellness and Yoga Studio, each run by passionate founders taking their next step in growing their brands.

James and Vera Powles, founders of We Rise Wellness Studio, said: “Since moving here, we’ve connected with so many inspiring people whose support has made a real difference to our journey. We’re truly grateful for the friendships and collaborations that have grown from those connections. Harbour House has been a great home for our first studio, and a place where our ideas have been able to flourish.”

Other businesses inside include Muscari, Northern Rye Bakery, Quay Studio and Paul Geist, TUTTI (Formerly Tutti & Co) and creative agency Drishti.

For florist and stylist Muscari, the story began with repurposing wedding props during her maternity leave. What began as a small creative project has blossomed into a thriving floral and styling business.

“The move to Harbour House was about more than a new space. It was a chance to get creative beyond weddings and collaborate with other incredible talent and the local community,” said founder Amy Richardson. With a full-time team member on board, the brand is flourishing in every sense. “We never imagined our studio would be in a space this thoughtfully designed,” says Amy. “It doesn’t just hold our work, it enhances it.”

Beyond the beautiful coastline and thriving Fish Quay, North Shields has increasingly been recognised for its growing creative scene, especially within the music industry. Harbour House, now open and thriving, is set to help shape the next chapter of North Shields’ cultural identity and play a key role in establishing it as one of the most creative must-visit destinations in the North.

“We’re only just getting started,” said Skye. “Harbour House is a blueprint; the future spaces we build will be unique. What matters most is that it serves its community and creates the kind of magic that happens when passionate people come together.”