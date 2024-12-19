The great Orchard gingerbread house showdown reaches its conclusion with a Sunderland winner

The Orchard Care Homes’ festive gingerbread house competition has just wrapped up and after an incredibly close battle, Ashlea Lodge Care Home in Sunderland has claimed victory, impressing the judges with their ‘intricate design and jaw-dropping attention to detail.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which operates 23 care homes across the North of England and the Midlands, runs a baking contest every December.

For 2024, homes were tasked with designing a fun and festive homemade gingerbread house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Hunter, Catering Lead at Orchard Care Homes and one of the judges said: “All the entries were fantastic and the competition was incredibly close.

The amazing winning entry.

“It was clear that everyone put a lot of time and effort into creating their gingerbread houses. However, Ashlea Lodge’s entry was truly exceptional, showcasing not only creativity but also a real sense of togetherness, as residents and the care team worked hand-in-hand to bring their vision to life.”

Gillian Varley, Home Manager at Ashlea Lodge, said: “Wow I am thrilled! I'm sure our residents and team will be pleased to find that we are this year’s star bakers. Well done to everyone who entered!”

Events like this are a great example of the group’s commitment to enriching the lives of the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. In 2023 Orchard Care Homes was named winner of the LaingBuisson Award for Excellence in Large Residential Care, and it was a finalist in the same category in 2024. It has also achieved a five-star food rating at every home across its portfolio.