The Grange care home Easter Fayre

By Sonia Vinnicombe
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 09:52 BST
Welcome family and friends to our annual Easter event. With raffles, tombola's, stalls etc including food from burgers to chocolate fountain, lots of games for kids including Easter egg hunt.

We at The Grange Care Home would like to kindly invite all to our Annual Easter Fayre event.

Lots of entertainment is planned for kids to the adults. Stalls, tombola and raffle, chocolate fountains burgers and refreshments available. Easter egg hunt and other games.

Aaron lodge entertainment on the day and special guest visit from Sunderland Deputy Mayor. Not to be missed.

All raised on the day to go to The Grange resident fund for planned events for our residents upcoming.

