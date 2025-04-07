The Grange care home Easter Fayre
We at The Grange Care Home would like to kindly invite all to our Annual Easter Fayre event.
Aaron lodge entertainment on the day and special guest visit from Sunderland Deputy Mayor. Not to be missed.
All raised on the day to go to The Grange resident fund for planned events for our residents upcoming.