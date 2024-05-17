The Cinnamon Trust
The Cinnamon Trust is the national pet care charity for the over 65's and terminally ill of any age, our aim is to keep owners and their much needed, much loved furry companions together by recruiting animal loving volunteers who will offer support to enable them to do so. We are looking for additional dog walking volunteers to support an owner living in Sunderland and their adorable miniature Schnauzer who would love an additional walking companion.
If you are interested in becoming a Cinnamon Trust volunteer you can download our volunteer registration form from our website www.cinnamon.org.uk alternatively email [email protected] or if you would like a chat about whats involved before registering we are in the office 9 - 5 Monday to Friday just ask to speak to Mandy or Sally on
01736 757900
We look forward to hearing from you.
Charity number 1134680