Dog Walking Volunteers Urgently Required

The Cinnamon Trust is the national pet care charity for the over 65's and terminally ill of any age, our aim is to keep owners and their much needed, much loved furry companions together by recruiting animal loving volunteers who will offer support to enable them to do so. We are looking for additional dog walking volunteers to support an owner living in Sunderland and their adorable miniature Schnauzer who would love an additional walking companion.