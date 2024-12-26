Thanks for being our Secret Santas

Over 4,000 children got a Christmas treat this year – thanks to Sunderland’s army of ‘Secret Santas’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have again given tremendous backing to the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal - run in partnership with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz – with 4,500 presents worth almost £30,000 going to youngsters who might otherwise have woken up to nothing on the big day.

You answered the call to buy one extra present and drop them off at collection points all over the area, and your generosity - at a time when things are hard for many people - has again been staggering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “The response to this year’s appeal has again been totally overwhelming.

"The generosity of the people of our area is amazing.

"People gave what they could afford and, no matter the gift, each and every one was precious to these children – all 4,500 of them.

She added: “We received everything from selection boxes to doll houses, scooters, a bike, prams, wooden kitchens and lots more.

“The approximate value of gifts donated is around £30,000, which is incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From all at Hope 4 Kidz, we would like to say a huge thank you to all who have donated gifts and given their time to help with this year’s appeal.”

Beneficiaries included childen at Academy 360, Together for Children, Centre Point, 4 Refuges in South Shields, Durham and Peterlee; Epinay School, South Shields; My Harbour, Hope Springs, Peace of Mind, Pennywell Community Centre, Causeway, Impact and some 30 other organisations.

Toys were also distributed at Sunderland Royal Hospital and out reach units, the Naill Quinn Centre and the NHS Childre’s units in South Tyneside.

Local businesses which supported this year’s appeal by providing drop off points were Sainsburys in Silkworth; Morrisons in Doxford Park; Peter Heron Estate Agents, Hays Travel, Houghton Wellness Centre, The Hub Washington, The BIC Sunderland, Poundland and John Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was run in conjunction with the Echo’s sister paper, The Shields Gazette - with collection points at Café Mio, in Sunderland Road, Morrisons in Ocean Road and The Gym in Crossgate.

Other organisation who provided donations were Barclays, Adkins & Cheurfi, Housing 21, Wates, Maxim FM, Siemens Energy St Pauls Church Of England Primary School, Aident Seating UK Ltd, Orhard Aesthetics, AESC UK, Bridge Care, Bunzl, Royal Mail, Christ College, Inspired Outsourcing, Gad CAP Washington and Arriva.

Echo newspaper editor Ian Arkle said “Every year we ask our readers play Secret Santa for children facing adversity.

“This year, you have again rallied round and we cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.”

"Our thanks go to you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viv added: “Without the help of the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and all the other companies which have got involved, our small charity simply could not support the volume of requests for help we receive.

“A special thank you goes to Northern Gas Works for allowing volunteers to help sort and pack the gifts for the last three weeks.

“Thank you all from everyone at Hope 4 Kidz and have a merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous New Year.”