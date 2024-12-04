Tesco is getting ready to welcome customers to the opening of a new Tesco Superstore on December 5 with a donation boost to two charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Houghton Le Spring Superstore will give £500 to The Charlie & Carter Foundation and The Kids in the Park event in Houghton to celebrate the grand opening.

As well as providing a wide range of great value food, the new store will feature Tesco’s community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection – making a difference across the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the local community is hugely important to Tesco and its colleagues, and over the last five years, the supermarket’s customers have already helped donate £35,500 in grants to 27 projects in the local area. The new store means more groups being voted for with blue tokens by customers.

Tesco opens new Houghton Le Spring Superstore

Since its launch in 2015, the Community Food Connection Scheme has donated meals to local charities in the area. The scheme helps prevent surplus food going to waste from Tesco stores and distribution centres.

Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco remains committed to providing value now more than ever. With customers increasingly looking to save money on their food shop, this store will have a combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices to ensure they are getting the best deals every time they shop.

Store Manager James Manders said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and helping to serve the local community. We want to offer great value to our customers and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard Prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got colleagues joining the team from the local area. We know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”

The store was developed by Sunderland based firm Hellens. Their Chief Executve, Gavin Cordwell-Smith, said: “We are thrilled to see the Tesco store on the former colliery site opening. This milestone marks a significant step in transforming this challenging brownfield site into a vibrant hub for the community.

“As a Sunderland-based company, we are committed to bringing forward local regeneration projects that benefit the area. The invaluable support from Sunderland City Council has been key to making this vision a reality.”

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here: https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Food Connection scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare. Each month more than a million meals of food are donated.

To find out about the scheme, please visit: https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/product/food-waste/supporting-customers-communities/community-food-connection/