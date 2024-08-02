Ten North East Charities Receive Boost from Popular Farm Attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular family attraction has guaranteed that this summer is set to be a memorable one for disadvantaged individuals from across the region after hosting their largest ever community giveaway.

Adventure Valley in Durham have joined up with ten charities from across the North East to provide complimentary tickets to their upcoming Summer Family Fun Festival which takes place on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August.

The adventure park which was founded in 2010, asked their social media community to nominate suitable recipients of complimentary tickets, with over five hundred nominations being received in total.

Representatives from the charity, Bringing Back A Smile collect their donated festival tickets.

The attraction whittled down the comprehensive list of nominees to ten good causes, all receiving twenty tickets each for their service users and staff. The charities receiving the tickets were Unique Abilities SEND Group, Little SENDsations, Hebburn Helps Food Bank and Crisis Response Team, Bringing Back a Smile, The Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust, Little Treasures Autism Charity, The Teeside Family Foundation, Durham DADLG, Red Sky Foundation and Angel Trust.

Adventure Valley hope that the festival will attract up to 2,000 people each day, becoming a key part of the attraction’s events calendar which already comprises events at Easter, Halloween and Christmas.

Those visiting the festival will be able to see tribute acts dedicated to Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Taylor Swift taking the stage at scheduled times throughout the weekend. The festival will also be hosted by popular children’s entertainer, Joe Banana who is renowned for his high-energy antics.

A representative from Unique Abilities SEND Group on Facebook said, “We’d just like to thank everyone who voted for Unique Abilities. Winning the tickets is truly amazing and we’ve enjoyed seeing the nominations on Facebook and reading how we’ve impacted so many lives in a positive way.”

Janine Calzini, owner of Adventure Valley said, “We’ve always happy to give back to the community when we can and donating tickets to the good causes which are valued by our loyal guests and social media followers felt like the right thing to do. We were overwhelmed with the response to our giveaway and it was humbling to see how supportive the final ten good causes had been to the community. We can’t wait to see the recipients of the tickets here at the festival in just under two weeks' time.”

For more information about the Family Fun Festival at Adventure Valley and to buy tickets tickets, visit https://www.adventurevalley.co.uk/seasonal-events/family-fun-fest-2024/