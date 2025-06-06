Team takes on Three Peaks to support men’s mental health

A group of colleagues from the area are preparing to take on one of the UK’s toughest walking challenges to raise money for men’s mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen team members from Houghton-le-Spring-based appliance repair specialist Pacifica will tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday 14 June, joined by friends and family in a bid to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club.

The challenge involves a 24-mile route across the iconic peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, climbing over 1,500 metres in under 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea started with White Goods Engineer Nathan Lavanini, and quickly gathered pace when discussed over drinks by Regional Service Manager Jay Cunningham and Training Manager Dean McCoy.

l to r - Keiron Griffiths, Jack Pendlington, Jordan Holmes and Nathan Cowling

Jay said: “It began as a bonding exercise for our team, just something active and positive we could do together. But after chatting it over with Dean and our Marketing Manager Jordan Holmes, we realised it had the potential to become something bigger. We could raise money for a really meaningful cause.”

The group chose to support Andy’s Man Club, a charity offering safe, supportive spaces for men to talk openly about their mental health. With many of the team working in engineering and technical roles, sectors where mental health challenges often go unspoken, the cause struck a chord.

Jay added: “Pacifica got right behind it, and we’ve now got colleagues from across the business, as well as friends and families, all getting involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has been in training for several weeks, clocking up miles on training walks at local beauty spots including Roseberry Topping, Penshaw Monument, Blencathra and High Force.

(L-R) Keiron Griffiths, Jordan Holmes, Nathan Cowling and Jack Pendlington

Kevin Brown, CEO of Pacifica, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team taking on this challenge and supporting such an important cause. Mental health is a huge issue in our industry and in wider society, and Andy’s Man Club is doing vital work to tackle the stigma and create space for honest conversations. We’ll be cheering our colleagues on every step of the way.”

The company is also sponsoring the team’s efforts with kit, signage and promotion.

Donations can be made via the team’s fundraising page: justgiving.com/page/pacificayorkshirethreepeaksforandysmanclub