Taylor Wimpey raises over £10,000 for Louie's Trust

Taylor Wimpey North East is delighted to announce the amazing success of its first-ever charity ball for its charity of the year, Louie’s Trust. After months of careful planning, the evening exceeded all expectations and showcased the large generosity of the local community.

Thanks to the overwhelming support from attendees, generous donations, and valuable prize contributions, the event raised an outstanding £10,530 for Louie's Trust. This fantastic amount will enable the charity to continue its vital work, providing assistance and support to families with sick children by donating essential care items and providing helpful information to make life in hospital easier.

The evening proved to be truly unforgettable, with guests enjoying an amazing atmosphere throughout. The founders of Louie’s Trust expressed particular gratitude to all those who contributed to making the evening such a remarkable success.

Shannon, Founder of Louie’s Trust said, “We want to extend our gratitude to Taylor Wimpey North East for raising an incredible amount of money, the event was a success and the money raised will help lots of people going through tough times. The support towards Louie’s trust which we have dedicated so much to really does mean the world and makes all the difference”

The charity has been selected as Taylor Wimpey North East’s charity of the year, with the charity ball being one of many fundraising activities the housebuilder will be supporting them with until the end of 2025.

Michael McMillan, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the incredible response to our charity ball. The generosity shown by everyone involved has been overwhelming, and we're delighted that we can make such a meaningful contribution to Louie's Trust's important work."