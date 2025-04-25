Support your favourite celeb running the London Marathon without spending a penny more with this SECRET hack

In 2024, the marathon raised over £73 million for charity, and organisers are already hopeful to smash the record for another year running.

Alexandra Burke, John Terry, and EastEnders icon Adam Woodyatt are among the stars running the 2025 London Marathon, all while raising money for charities close to their hearts. Celebrities often ask their supporters to donate to their chosen cause directly, but for people who want to make their money go further, this secret hack can help their favourite stars for less.

The UK’s leading cashback fundraising platform, easyfundraising, is highlighting a way you can support celebrities running the London Marathon without spending an extra penny.

Starting at London’s Greenwich Park and ending at Buckingham Palace, the 26.2-mile trek is a guaranteed day of endurance for the 56,000 people penned to take part.

With the capital coming to a standstill on 27th April, the annual event marks a perfect opportunity for charities to make hay out of the limelight.

To build upon last year, easyfundraising is urging shoppers to take advantage of their secret hack to raise free donations for charities and good causes – at no extra cost.

As the UK’s leading cashback platform, the site hosts 8,000 of the biggest retailers, all of which allow shoppers to generate free donations with their online purchases.

How it works is simple; each time shoppers make an online purchase via easyfundraising, the retailer donates a portion of their spend to their good cause. This way you can support your favourite celeb’s chosen charity at no extra cost via easyfundraising. And unlike donating via their sponsorship pages, you can continue shopping and supporting via easyfundraising for years to come!

In this spirit, the team at easyfundraising have identified several stars running the marathon on behalf of a charity featured on their site.

Adam Woodyatt – Alzheimer’s UK

The first celeb identified by the team is the face behind iconic EastEnders star Ian Beale. Raising funds for ‘Bab’s Army’, actor Adam Woodyatt intends to run the stretch for another year in honour of his late Albert Square co-star Dame Barbara Windsor.

So far, the drive has raised thousands since launching in 2020. Led by her husband, Scott Mitchell, cast members from the nation’s most popular soap participate in the marathon each year to help fund leading Alzheimer’s research.

You too can support Adam’s race this April by supporting Alzheimer UK’s easyfundraising page here.

Alexandra Burke – Diabetes UK

Another marathon-goer racing for charity this April is former X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke. Since bursting onto our screen in 2008, Burke immersed herself in the glittering world of pop stardom with tracks ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Bad Boys’.

But behind the glamour, Burke spent her childhood caring for her mother, Melissa. Possessing a history of diabetes in the family, Alexandra’s mother was diagnosed by her late teens.

It’s thought her fundraising for Diabetes UK later this month is an ode to her mother. To date, Diabetes UK has received over £7,000 from online shoppers raising free donations via easyfundraising.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “We’re proud to host so many impactful organisations like Diabetes UK on our platform. Whether it’s for this cause or another, the London Marathon marks the perfect opportunity to start your fundraising journey.”

John Terry – Rays of Sunshine

The former Chelsea captain is also trying his luck at this year’s marathon, raising funds for easyfundraising’s cause Rays of Sunshine. Known for his sharp defending during Chelsea’s Premier League dominance, Terry possesses an active role in the club’s community work.

This year, several stars from the club teams are running the marathon for Finchley-based charity, Rays of Sunshine.

The group works to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families by granting wishes and ongoing support throughout long-term hospital stays.

You too can support the five-time Premier League winner in his quest to raise donations this April. See Rays of Sunshine’s easyfundraising page here to get involved.