Sunderland wins Community Improvement Award at Connected Britain Awards 2024

Sunderland City Council & Boldyn Networks are celebrating a win at last night’s Connected Britain Awards, scooping the Community Improvement Award amidst a strong field of leading smart cities across the UK. Sunderland’s Digital Inclusion Programme, designed to bridge the digital divide and empower residents, has been hailed for its outstanding impact on the quality of life and social inclusion.

The Digital Inclusion Programme, developed through a pioneering partnership between Sunderland City Council and Boldyn Networks, supported over 200,000 residents within its first four months of operation. The programme’s commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and social value is transforming lives across the city, from providing essential digital skills to fostering new opportunities for growth and economic mobility.

The Digital Inclusion Programme is driven by a need to address a stark reality: 33% of Sunderland residents lacked basic digital literacy, according to a 2023 study by the Lloyds Consumer Digital Index 2023. By focusing on creating access to full-fibre connectivity, public Wi-Fi expansion and establishing 22 Digital Hubs in the city’s most underserved communities, Sunderland is ensuring that no resident is left behind in the digital age.

Key initiatives include Sunderland Free Wi-Fi, which supports over 60,000 unique users monthly, and the Tech Mates Programme, where 75 volunteers help residents gain digital literacy through one-to-one support.

Sunderland’s investment in digital inclusion has had a measurable impact, from reducing isolation and increasing employability to fostering a new generation of tech professionals through the Tech Talent Engine.

Commenting on the award win, Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Community Improvement Award at Connected Britain 2024. This award is a testament to the collective effort of our partners, residents and staff, and the ongoing commitment of our voluntary and community sector.”

The Connected Britain Awards recognise the most significant and innovative organisations, solutions and programmes that are shaping Britain’s digital future. The Community Improvement Award focuses on the idea that quality connectivity should benefit everyone in society, and the judges noted that this is at the heart of Sunderland’s winning entry.

Liz added: “The Digital Inclusion Programme is about much more than just closing the digital divide, it’s about transforming lives, enabling social mobility and creating a future where every resident in Sunderland can thrive in a digital world.”

Claire Venners, director delivery UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: “Boldyn Networks is incredibly proud to partner with Sunderland City Council on this game-changing initiative. Our focus has always been on creating sustainable and impactful solutions that benefit communities – through the Digital Inclusion Programme, we are helping to create a smart digital city that connects residents to opportunities and enables them to flourish in the modern world.”

Patrick Melia, chief executive at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are committed to creating a smart, connected and inclusive future for all of our residents. Through groundbreaking initiatives like the Digital Inclusion Programme, we can ensure that no one and nowhere is left behind in the digital revolution.

“This award highlights Sunderland’s leadership, and the expertise of our valued partners such as Boldyn Networks, in using digital innovation to tackle social challenges head-on. Not only are we improving the lives of our residents, we are proud to be setting a new standard for cities across the UK, and beyond.”

Sunderland’s vision for a smart digital city is well underway, with plans to extend the programme’s reach and impact.

The ongoing development of eSports Community Hubs, Device Donation Hubs and partnerships with local businesses through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives ensures that Sunderland’s commitment to a smarter, more inclusive future is a sustainable one.

To follow Sunderland’s smart city journey, see: www.sunderlandoursmartcity.com

For more information about digital inclusion initiatives, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/GoOnlineSunderland