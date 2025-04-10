Sunderland teen recognised at Young Achievers’ Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland teen has been recognised at the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards for her accomplishments within learning.

Molly Mitchell-Cook received the news that she was highly commended for the Achievement in Learning award at the annual ceremony, hosted at The Fire Station in Sunderland on 4th April by Together for Children.

The Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards have been running for over 30 years and highlight the outstanding achievements of young people across the city. Previous winners have included Paralympic gold medallist Matt Wylie.

Molly attends Northern Counties school, part of the Percy Hedley Foundation, a specialist education provider for pupils with disabilities aged 3-19.

Molly's winning Christmas card design

The award recognised her host of achievements, including with the Northern Counties British Sign Language choir, who were showcased at the MOBO awards earlier this year.

Molly also received a Grade 8 (A* equivalent) in GCSE Art and was selected as the winner of MP Catherine McKinnell’s annual Christmas card competition for her design that depicted the Angel of the North.

This is the first of many accolades for Molly, who has not let disability hold her back from incredible achievements. She was featured in Newcastle City Council’s Inspirational Women booklet and invited to the International Women’s Day event held at Newcastle’s Civic Centre to celebrate her successes.

Helen Blakelock, Molly’s teacher who nominated her for the award said: “We are so proud of Molly and all that she has achieved, and the young lady that she has become.

Molly Mitchell-Cook collecting her award

“When Molly first joined Northern Counties, she had limited sign language and communication and is now the most confident young lady who throws herself into learning new things. We couldn’t be more delighted”.

Molly is now working towards GCSEs in Maths and Statistics and has aspirations of starting her own cake business once she leaves school to continue her creative skills.