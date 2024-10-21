Sunderland Symphony Orchestra Concert
Sunderland Symphony Orchestra is to perform a delightful uplifting programme of popular classical and light music at Sunderland Minster on Saturday 26th October 2024.
This charity concert is sponsored by Seaburn Rotary Club, and all proceeds will help support the upkeep and work of Sunderland Minster. Tickets are £12.50 each and include interval hot drinks and biscuits.
They are available from the Minster Tuesday - Thursday between 10.00 and 12.00, or can be purchased on the night. The concert will begin at 7.00pm, doors open at 6.30pm.
There will be a bar where you can purchase drinks including beer, wine and soft drinks, so you can have a drink, relax and admire our beautiful Minster before the performance.