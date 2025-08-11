Sunderland Stadium unveil grand plans for National Greyhound Week

Sunderland Stadium has unveiled grand plans to celebrate National Greyhound Week this month with a bumper programme of family friendly fun and charitable activities locked in.

The Newcastle Road venue will kick-off the third annual celebration of the greyhound with its own Family Fun Day on August Bank Holiday, featuring 10 live races from 2.45pm.

Racegoers can take advantage of the track’s one-off family bundle for £20 which includes admission for two adults and up to four children, plus a drink, a race card and a goody bag for each young racegoer.

There’ll be children’s entertainment, a colouring corner, fancy dress competition and a group of retired greyhounds will parade ahead of racing before meeting racegoers in the public enclosures.

Sunderland Stadium will celebrate National Greyhound Week between August 25-31.

The track will also operate a dedicated Owners Night on Tuesday, August 26, to thank those who invest in the sport with trophy presentations organised for each race.

Sports clubs and not-for-profit organisations are then invited to get involved in the stadium’s Summer Fund-Racer on Friday, August 29. The evening will see participating teams receive 100 tickets for the fixture free of charge to sell to members plus friends and family with each cause retaining all profits generated from ticket sales.

A Sunday meet and greet will then be held on August 31 to round-off the week’s celebrations with Sunday Lunch being served in the venue’s panoramic view restaurant for those who wish to upgrade their race day experience.

Jo-Anna Burn of Sunderland Stadium plans for all four initiatives to draw hundreds of new racegoers trackside.

“National Greyhound Week has been a great way for tracks across the UK to showcase our sport and celebrate everything greyhound related since its launch two years ago,” said Jo-Anna.

“Our Bank Holiday Raceday is always a real highlight on the calendar, with plenty of family friendly fun planned and a chance for racegoers to get up close and personal to the stars of the track with 10 live races too.

“Without owners, our operation simply wouldn’t be possible so we’re looking forward to our dedicated Owners Night a day later before raising important funds for causes which deliver tangible change across communities in the north-east.

“Spaces for our Friday night Fund-Racer are limited but remain open, so please get in touch if you’d like to take part.”

Sunderland Stadium’s complete National Greyhound Week schedule can be viewed online where tickets are also available to purchase: www.sunderland-greyhounds.co.uk.

Those who represent a sports club, charity or not-for-profit organisation can sign-up to Sunderland Stadium’s Fund-Racer on Friday, August 29, by contacting the track via [email protected] or calling 0191 5686 200.