Sunderland stadium throws its support behind Ride of their Lives jockey Alex

Sunderland Greyhound Stadium is throwing its support behind a racing enthusiast who has signed up for a once in a lifetime charity race this summer for Macmillan Cancer Research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Duckitt will take to York Racecourse’s world-famous Knavesmire track on June 14 where her and 11 other amateur riders will participate in Macmillan’s annual Ride of their Lives fundraising event.

The 22-year-old has been tasked with raising £4,000 for the charity which supports those living with cancer through vital services, guidance and providing a support network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she’s receiving a helping paw from Sunderland Stadium which will host Alex’s Night at the Dogs on Friday, February 28, to raise essential funds.

Alex Duckitt.

Bucket collections will be held through the evening and the stadium has arranged a one-off executive box package for Alex’s close friends and family where they’ll enjoy the racing in style with a drinks reception and two-course meal.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Alex’s cause – and she’s looking forward to swapping hoofs for paws for one night only.

“I’ve been thrown into the world of horse racing,” said Alex. “My partner has an amateur license and a few friends have completed charity races before – so now it’s my turn!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great challenge for me and I’m keen to support the work of Macmillan Cancer Research which does such an incredible job helping those living through tough times.

“The facts are one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. I’m fortunate that neither my friends nor family have had to rely on the essential work of Macmillan Cancer Research.

“But cancer doesn’t discriminate so to give to a charity which is there for anyone in a time of need feels like the right thing to do. I’m more used to horses than dogs, but a night at the greyhounds is something everyone is looking forward to.

“A big thank you to everyone at Sunderland Stadium for being so supportive of my fundraising, it means the world and I can’t wait to be trackside and raise some important funds!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racing at Sunderland Stadium on Friday, February 28, begins at 7.08pm with doors opening at 6.15pm. Collections in support of Alex’s fundraising will be held through the night.

To donate to Alex’s cause online you can click here.