Sunderland Stadium spreads some festive cheer by backing Love, Amelia Christmas campaign

Staff at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium spread some festive cheer this week with help from racegoers in support of a Christmas gift appeal launched by children’s charity Love, Amelia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2018, Love, Amelia supports families in the north-east living in poverty by distributing new and good-quality essential items to parents and carers of children in need.

The charity’s Christmas campaign this year aims to ensure no child is forgotten by Santa by supporting families in need of extra help during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racegoers at the Newcastle Road venue have since responded to calls by donating funds which were used to purchase scores of toys, games, colouring sets and clothes which Duty Manager Dean Kirk later dropped off.

Dean Kirk, Sunderland Stadium Deputy GM, with a selection of the toys the track donated.

The campaign supports Love, Amelia’s wider work which last year saw its team of 329 volunteers distribute more than 5,800 support packages worth over £690,000.

“We’re very proud to support the outstanding work of Love, Amelia, which does such fantastic work in the community to help those in need,” said Dean.

“It was a genuine joy to drop off presents our team had purchased thanks to the generosity of our racegoers in recent weeks. No child should go without presents this Christmas, and Love, Amelia’s, work is helping to ensure this is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re fortunate to hold a strong relationship with Steph (Capewell, Love, Amelia CEO) and the team and look forward to supporting the charity’s work further in 2025.”

The charity was founded by Steph after she sadly lost her first-born child Amelia 12 minutes after she was born at Sunderland Royal Hospital in January 2018.

Visits to the hospital in the days following Amelia’s death by Steph and her husband Phill revealed a concerning lack of support for expecting parents who were struggling financially which prompted the couple to launch Love, Amelia.

Steph Capewell, Chief Executive of Love, Amelia, added: “This year has been our busiest festive season yet, with so many families requiring extra help to deliver that Christmas magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want any child to wake up on Christmas morning thinking Santa has forgotten them. For many, these gifts are the only presents children will receive on Christmas Day.

“A big thank you to everyone at Sunderland Stadium for supporting our campaign, it will make a huge positive difference to Christmas Day for families across the north-east.”

Further information about Love, Amelia is available online via www.loveamelia.org.uk.