Sunderland sees £90K SME funding boost, surpassing Newcastle

A new report from the business funding platform Swoop Funding has revealed a dramatic shift in the UK’s small business landscape, and a striking role reversal between two historic North East rivals.

The report, which draws on data from over 114,000 UK-based SMEs, highlights a clear shift away from traditional business powerhouses such as Manchester and London. In contrast, smaller towns and cities are seeing some of the most significant year-on-year growth in SME investment.

Between 2023 and 2024, Sunderland SMEs gained over £90,000 in SME funding, rising from just £2,500 to £92,700; one of the largest funding increases seen across the UK.

Despite claiming the top spot for most new businesses started in 2023, Newcastle-based SMEs saw a more modest increase of £45,500 from £31,500 to £77,000, indicating a reversal for one of the UK’s traditionally dominant business cities.

This reversal not only challenges Newcastle’s long-standing dominance in the region but also reflects a broader national pattern that suggests traditional business hubs like Birmingham (-80%) and London (-31%) are losing momentum, while smaller areas such as Sunderland surge ahead.

Andrea Reynolds, CEO of Swoop Funding, comments, “These figures suggest that smaller cities and towns are beginning to attract more tailored funding opportunities or are better capitalising on local initiatives.

While London and Manchester remain huge economic powerhouses, their relative funding growth appears more modest, perhaps signalling a shift towards decentralised support for small businesses.”

Wholesale and retail was at the top of the list , securing £271,060 in funding, suggesting a retail revival and growing commercial confidence in the region.

Close behind, the construction industry received £118,200, followed by education with £115,000, indicating strong demand for infrastructure and investment into learning and development within the city.

There was also steady growth across a range of industries, with other notable performers including the administrative sector, which secured £76,500 in funding, followed by accommodation at £40,500, and manufacturing at £30,000.

To explore the full insights, regional breakdowns, and industry trends, visit: https://swoopfunding.com/uk/business-funding-report/