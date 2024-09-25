Sunderland school among raft of contract wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Playground specialist ESP Play is celebrating a raft of contract wins from schools across the country including at Our Lady's Catholic school in Sunderland.

Following on from the company’s record-breaking July the new contracts, totalling £400,000, will create tailored playgrounds across four UK primary schools.

This includes Millbank Academy in London, Our Lady’s Catholic school in Sunderland, Five Lane Primary School in Leeds and Pimlico Primary in London.

Each playground will be designed and manufactured with the needs of the specific school setting in mind and the space available at the site. This includes accessibility of equipment as well as equipment suitable for the range of ages within the schools.

An ESP Play playground

Andrew Wood, Managing Director of ESP Play, said on the contract wins“At ESP play our main goal has always been to ensure children have access to safe, high quality playgrounds, something which is vital to their physical and mental health and development.

“With significant deprioritisation of budgets for public playgrounds from local authorities across the UK, it's more important than ever to have play areas and equipment accessible to all, especially within educational settings.

“We can’t wait to get started on these individual builds, each school has its own vision and the design stage is our favourite part of a new contract, along with witnessing the children use the equipment once they’re installed.”

ESP Play provides bespoke play equipment and playgrounds for local authorities, education settings, housebuilders and private play centres across the UK. An investigation by ESP Play in February 2024 uncovered a postcode lottery for children with playground spending varying wildly from one local council area to another. The Play Gap Report revealed that cuts to council budgets have led to children in some regions not getting the same opportunities as others.

For more information about ESP Play, visit: https://www.espplay.co.uk/