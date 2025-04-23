Sunderland Salvation Army Ukrainian project welcomes Bridget Phillipson MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army in Sunderland welcomed Government Minister Bridget Phillipson MP to meet Ukrainian refugees who are being supported by the church and charity.

The Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities visited the community hall in Roker Avenue earlier this month in her role as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Houghton and Sunderland South to hear from families who have settled in the area after the outbreak of war three years ago.

Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army provides practical and spiritual support to the Ukrainian community, hosting concerts and coffee mornings, Sunday services, help with training and jobs, signposting, and provides a safe space and holiday camp opportunities for children.

Salvation Army church leader Major David McCaw-Aldworth, who leads the Monkwearmouth church with his wife Elizabeth, said: “It was lovely to welcome Ms Phillipson to meet with some of the Ukrainian families who have become part of our church.

Bridget Phillipson MP visits Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army

“There were about 30 people there altogether and she had quality time with them, speaking individually to everyone and answering their questions. They loved speaking to her and brought her gifts.

“She was very interested in their journey over the last three years and some of the issues they are facing now, including the uncertainty of visas which are starting to expire. Many refugees have settled happily in the North East with their children in education, but they are still dealing with the trauma and uncertainty that war brings.”

Ms Phillipson said: “It was brilliant to visit the project and to hear from our local Ukrainian families about the issues affecting them and the group’s work to support them.

“I am proud of our community’s support for Ukraine, and I’m grateful to the volunteers at the hub who do so much to help those fleeing war rebuild their lives.”

The Salvation Army has been a source of strength for refugees with many now working at the church and charity.

Margo, a volunteer at Sunderland Monkwearmouth, described it as ‘a place of inspiration, strength, and support’ with church leaders Majors David and Elizabeth and their dedicated team providing ‘unwavering support, leading to life-changing results for many Ukrainians including housing and basic needs assistance, food and financial support, social adaptation like English lessons, psychological and spiritual support, community events and cultural exchange’.

For more information on Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/sunderland-monkwearmouth