Sunderland Salvation Army football team to compete in tournament backed by Pep Guardiola.

The Salvation Army’s annual football tournament, which is backed by Pep Guardiola, will kick off next week with 30 teams from The Salvation Army homelessness services around the UK, including Sunderland taking part.

Competing to win The Partnership Trophy, a team from Swan Lodge, which provides supported accommodation to people who are homeless, will be cheered on by special guest former professional footballer John Hartson, who played for Celtic and his national team Wales.

Now in its thirteenth year and held at GOALS in Manchester on Thursday (19 September), the five-a-side tournament is run by The Salvation Army and its subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, bringing together teams from Lifehouses (hostels), supported housing, outreach programmes and drop-in services.

The Partnership Trophy is one of the many ways the church and charity promotes positive and independent living for its service users and reinforces the message that helping people to move on from homelessness is more than just providing a roof over someone’s head.

Nathan Slinn, deputy director of the Homelessness Services Department for The Salvation Army, said: “Our annual Partnership Trophy celebrates everyone within our homelessness services, acknowledging the journey they are on to be the best version of themselves while recognising the challenges that many have had to overcome.

“Sport is an excellent activity to boost both mental and physical health, build on social skills and make friendships, working together as a team. There are often very complex reasons why people find themselves homeless and this tournament reinforces our ethos that our services provide so much more than just a roof and that, together with our partners, we’re committed to ending the cycle of homelessness.”

John Hartson will sound the starting whistle and will cheer on the teams, inspiring players and sharing top football tips, as well as talking about his own experiences of tackling a gambling addiction and overcoming stage four cancer.

Steven, 42, a resident at Swan Lodge who will be taking part on the day, said: “Playing football gives me peace of mind, it keeps me motivated and gives a structure to my day. I love the atmosphere and being part of a team. It’s keeping me really active as well and football helps me with my mental health.

“I’ve been to The Partnership Trophy before, I can’t wait for it. I count down the days and I’m first up on the day making sure everyone has a healthy breakfast and no sugar in their tea!”

This year’s football tournament will once again be backed by the Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF) and the official sponsors will be The Salvation Army’s insurance company, Sagic (Salvation Army General Insurance Corporation), an ethical insurer which provides comprehensive insurance products to families, businesses and charities across the UK.

GSF is a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, who attended the Partnership Trophy in 2019 and has been involved and a supporter ever since.

The Salvation Army holds the event in partnership with its subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, which has been part of The Salvation Army family providing housing services since 1959. With over 4,000 homes, providing people in need of safety, security and opportunities with quality accommodation, Salvation Army Homes, together with the church and charity, help people on their journey of personal transformation and out of homelessness. As with Lifehouses and drop-in services, Salvation Army Homes works with a variety of agencies, local authorities and specialist partners around the United Kingdom.

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses (hostels) across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.