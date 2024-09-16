Sunderland residents urged to nominate their Favourite Local Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City business leaders say the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition will shine a light on local. All types of businesses are eligible to win with £1500 in Sunderland Gift Cards as a possible prize

The Sunderland Gift Card is backing a national UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024 competition as part of a drive to encourage support for local businesses, with £1500 in Sunderland Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Shops, restaurants, salons, hotels and attractions in Sunderland are all eligible to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024.

People can nominate their favourite local business in the competition at lovelocalwin.co.uk, free, giving the name of the local business they think deserves to win and a reason.

Lucky Cat Boba is part of the Sunderland Gift Card

The UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the business who has the most nominations and will win a £500 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Sunderland Gift Card, with one person who nominated the winning business receiving a £1000 Town & City Gift Card.

Led by Sunderland BID, the Sunderland Gift Card is an initiative to encourage local shopping in the city. Over 190 businesses – including big brands and independents – are part of the initiative.

Sharon Appleby is the Chief Executive of Sunderland BID and encourages Sunderland residents to shine a light on local businesses by entering the competition.

“We’re fortunate to have many outstanding local businesses in Sunderland who offer top notch customer service, unique products and services and contribute hugely to making our city a vibrant, interesting place to live and work. Whether it’s your local boutique, salon, restaurant, hotel, shine a light on their business by nominating them to be Britain’s best. Being nominated as the UK’s Favourite Local Business would be a huge boost for any business.”

Fintech Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept, is sponsoring the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programmes around the world with over £30m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “We’re pleased to launch the search to find the UK’s Favourite Local Business in Sunderland as we champion ‘shop local’ in the run up to Christmas. Shop local sentiment continues to build in the UK with 98% of people saying they’re keen to support local. Nominating a business is one way to show your support for local businesses, and we’ll be celebrating nominations as they come in.”

Enter the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition free at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk

The competition closes on the 31st October 2024.