Sunderland Residents leave event with a Spring in their Step

The event, which was held on International Happiness Day, allowed older people to attend and sample a range of different wellness sessions including African drumming, singing, pilates, nutrition demonstrations and Active Forever seated and standing exercise classes.

The company, which is currently developing a shoe insole to detect falls and inactivity in older people, developed the event to extend their product research, while forming part of their business ethos to encourage everyone to be an Active Sole.

Amy Swan, Director of We Are Active Soles, said: “It’s been such a fantastic day, we’ve had so many people coming up to us and telling us about what they’ve tried and what classes they’re going to start attending. We can’t wait to measure the impact.”

On top of all the activities, attendees received an afternoon tea box and the chance to shop at the event’s dedicated marketplace, before hearing from Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall and Sergio Petrucci Founder of the Red Sky Foundation.

Amy added: “We were delighted to have the support of the Mayor of Sunderland who attended throughout the day and even tried some of the wellbeing activities with our attendees.

“The day then came to the perfect conclusion when Founder of Red Sky Foundation Sergio, thanked us for the donations throughout the day and through our raffle, telling residents about the charity’s life changing work in the area.

“The feedback from the event has been so good, that we’re already planning the next event with individuals and traders already signed up.”

The next wellbeing event from Active Families North East working in partnership with We Are Active Soles, will take place at the Grand Hotel Sunderland on July 13th.

