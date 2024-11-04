Sunderland Print Giants Hire Experienced Ecommerce Expert

One of the UK's biggest print organisations has announced its intentions in digital with the appointment of a new ecommerce consultant.

Sunderland-based operation WTTB, formerly known as Where The Trade Buys, has installed Scott Holland to advise the board on the businesses digital and ecommerce strategies.

WTTB has become one of the go-to delivery partners for a host of operators in the reseller print market, as well as with a growing number of marketing and creative agencies looking for smart print solutions. They deliver a wide range of specialist, high quality print solutions, ranging from super-sized outdoor banners and flyers, to personalised promotional products and a wide range of books and brochure printing.

Louise Stephenson, managing director at WTTB, says: “Scott’s experience and talents are second to none, and we’re thrilled to be able to call on that knowledge to help our own growth and expansion plans. As well as better serving what have been long-established links in the print reseller market, alongside a host of marketing agencies and direct clients, there are huge opportunities for us to diversify into exciting new markets.

“Scott will be instrumental in supporting our growth in both new and existing markets, particularly when it comes to our ecommerce and digital offering.”

Holland departed Gateshead-based digital marketing agency, Mediaworks in the summer of 2023, having held the group commercial director position for most of his eight years there. Following his departure from Mediaworks, he immediately launched his own agency, Scott Holland Consulting advising business on growth strategy and aligning commercial and marketing functions.

Scott said: “WTTB is one of the UK’s most successful online print providers. They’ve maintained their position there by always staying one step ahead. I’m really excited to get started with the team in developing robust and cohesive ecommerce strategies that allow them to take advantage of future opportunities in the industry.”

WTTB is one of the UK’s largest and most established print providers, partnering with leading print specialists Precision Proco to deliver outstanding solutions. With four sites across the UK, Precision Proco provides extensive national coverage, enabling WTTB to benefit from their expertise and state-of-the-art facilities. This strategic partnership underlines WTTB’s commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in the print industry.