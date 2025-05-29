Sunderland named among top 10 cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025, new study shows

With property prices continuing to skyrocket in many parts of the UK, the dream of homeownership can feel increasingly out of reach for most buyers. From eye-watering deposits to endless bidding wars, it's no wonder so many would-be homeowners are feeling priced out. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are still offering a fighting chance to get on the property ladder in 2025?

A new study by Conveyancing-Solicitor.co.uk offers just that. Analysing 70 of the UK’s most populated cities using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the study compared the average property price in each city with the average annual salary. The result? A home price-to-income ratio that shows how many years of full earnings it would take to afford a typical home. The lower the ratio, the more affordable the city is for aspiring homeowners.

Sunderland ranks in eighth place. With average property prices of £140,675 and annual earnings of £28,512, the city comes in with a ratio of 4.93 – a figure consistent with many other northern cities.

Sunderland offers a steady balance between house price and income, making it a dependable option for those looking to buy in the North East. The area continues to attract buyers seeking affordability without sacrificing proximity to larger urban centres like Newcastle.

From Aberdeen (1st) to Dundee (2nd) and Kingston upon Hull (3rd), the top cities for affordability in 2025 are still largely in Scotland and Northern England. Blackpool (4th), Middlesbrough (5th), and Burnley (6th) keep things competitive with house prices mostly under £135,000. Stoke-on-Trent (7th) brings up the rear with a respectable 4.90 ratio.

Glasgow (9th) is slightly more expensive but benefits from higher average wages. Blackburn rounds out the top 10 list with a 5.28 ratio.

At the other end of the scale, several cities are priced well beyond the reach of average earners. Westminster ranks at the bottom of the list as the least affordable location, with an eye-watering home price-to-income ratio of 19.97. Other London hotspots such as Archway (17.06), Islington (15.27), and London overall (13.63) all follow closely behind.

University towns and commuter favourites aren’t far off either, with Cambridge (13.53), Brighton (13.17), and Sutton (13.16) showing how tricky it is to buy without a substantial salary or outside help. Even Oxford (13.08), Huddersfield (12.80) and Bexley (11.96) round out the bottom ten, where homes are simply out of sync with local incomes. For many buyers in these areas, affordability is little more than a pipe dream.

Top 10 list of the cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025 according to the study:

Rank City Average home price Annual income Home price-to-income ratio 1 Aberdeen £146,182 £37,440 3.90 2 Dundee £146,796 £32,688 4.49 3 Kingston upon Hull £134,561 £29,232 4.60 4 Blackpool £134,013 £28,704 4.67 5 Middlesbrough £134,424 £28,368 4.74 6 Burnley £122,188 £24,960 4.90 7 Stoke-on-Trent £142,901 £29,136 4.90 8 Sunderland £140,675 £28,512 4.93 9 Glasgow £184,206 £36,000 5.12 10 Blackburn £158,790 £30,048 5.28