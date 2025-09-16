Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army plays host to musical concerts

People are invited to have a ‘reel’ good time at The Salvation Army’s Sunderland Millfield church as it plays host to a night of music from the movies.

The church and charity in Rutland Street will host The Felling Band in a concert to raise money for the Red Sky Foundation, which helps improve the lives of those needing cardiac care.

The Music from the Movies concert will take place on Saturday 27 September from 7pm.

On Saturday 11 October, Sunderland will also play host to Salvation Army musical ‘Belongings’ which tells the story of staff, volunteers and customers who shelter together in a Salvation Army charity shop during a stormy afternoon.

Felling Band play at Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army

Sunderland Millfield’s Captain Jon Doyle, who leads the church with his wife Captain Carol, said: “We’re really delighted to be playing host to two fantastic musical events here over the next few weeks. This is an opportunity for people to see some of the most talented brass players in the region in action with The Felling Band, as well as hear new music from The Salvation Army.

“For Sunderland Millfield church, hosting events like these is about ministry of presence and outreach, bringing people through the doors, and showing them they are welcome here.

“It’s also our chance to support a local charity the Red Sky Foundation, who do great work to help young people with heart conditions. We have a good partnership with them and they have supported us with the defibrillator we have on site, which is a vital lifeline if someone is suffering a cardiac arrest.”

The Felling Band, a brass band based in the centre of Gateshead founded around 1873, are one of the leading bands in the North East of England, competing nationally and fostering new local talent in the area.

Salvation Army musical ‘Belongings’ highlights the work of The Salvation Army and the importance of community. Featuring brand new music by Paul Sharman and Steph Lamplough, The Salvation Army’s assistant directors of its Music and Creative Arts team, it is based in a charity shop and tells the story of the staff, volunteers and customers.

The musical’s cast features people who are part of The Salvation Army across the UK and a live band of musicians who also attend Salvation Army churches.

Music from The Movies will take place on 27 September at 7pm at Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army, Rutland Street, SR4 6HZ. Tickets cost £10, concessions £5 and under 16s go free. Tickets are available from [email protected] or through Nikki Snaith 07801 472850 or Mark Warrington [email protected]

Belongings Musical will take place on 11 October at 7pm at The Salvation Army Sunderland Monkwearmouth, Roker Avenue, SR6 0BY. Tickets cost £10 and under 16s go free. For more information email [email protected] or call 0191 5673084. Tickets are available by email [email protected] or online here Belonging - A MACA Musical - Sunderland Tickets, Sat 11 Oct 2025 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army runs a number of community activities throughout the week. For more information visit their website here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/sunderland-millfield