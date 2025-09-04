Sunderland man wins luxury Ibiza retreat thanks to Everyone Active

Robert Glass, 63, from Seaburn has won an exclusive getaway, thanks to Everyone Active - the award-winning operator managing leisure centres in the area in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

A frequent user at Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Robert visits the gym five or six mornings a week. He won the competition in a prize draw as a regular user of one of more than 60 leisure centres in Everyone Active’s East Region.

The Ibiza Retreats escape reflects Everyone Active’s commitment to holistic health and wellness. This year, the company launched YOU+ as a revolutionary new fitness concept.

The innovative membership provides users with a personalised blueprint for whole body health and longevity through six intertwined pillars. These encompass movement and traditional elements of exercise and fitness, alongside sleep, recovery, nutrition, social wellness and brain health, which contribute to all aspects of health and wellness.

YOU+ members at Sunderland Aquatic Centre receive full access to the gym, pool and group exercise classes as well as personalised coaching under the six pillars, alongside the centre’s spa, hot yoga sessions, 24/7 telephone access to a private GP, Everyone On Demand virtual classes, two guest passes every month, discounts on 120 high street and online brands and 14-day priority booking to ensure they are able to prioritise whole-body health and wellbeing.

Ibiza Retreats offers world-class retreats which focus on holistic wellness. Robert, one of six winners, will enjoy daily fitness sessions, yoga and breathwork, guided hikes, sea swimming, beachtime, paddleboarding and nutritious, wholesome meals.

A Sunderland Aquatic Centre member since 2017, Robert said: “I've recently retired from a relatively stressful role and think the Ibiza Retreats experience will help me discover new ways to focus on my health and wellbeing. I enjoy doing cardio and strength training in the gym and understand how important it is to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, especially as I get older. But I would like to find new ways to relax and recover from stress and I think the retreat will help me do this.”

Ian Bradgate, Sunderland contract manager said: “We’re all excited about Robert’s win and I know the Sunderland Aquatic Centre team are looking forward to him sharing his experiences on his return. YOU+ is more than a membership option. It’s a whole new way of thinking, helping members prioritise their health and wellness.”