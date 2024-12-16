Sunderland Kids Given Food For Thought

Children and young people across Wearside can satisfy their appetite for learning after a tasty new challenge was added to the region’s biggest languages festival.

La Petite Crêperie’s Schools’ Competition takes centre stage at the fifth annual Express Yourself: North East Festival of Languages from January.

Two winning schools will be invited to take part in an interactive workshop at Newcastle University’s iLab on March 7 — the same week as Pancake Day.

And La Petite Crêperie founder and qualified crêpe master Julien Poulalion can’t wait to celebrate the French language through one his country’s most popular culinary treats.

La Petite Crêperie students speaking French

“I am passionate about people learning languages,” said Julien, who first moved to Tyneside from the south of France in the mid-noughties to study at Northumbria University.

“But this competition is also about experiencing French culture in a fun, interactive way that students will remember for years to come.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the school teams bring to the table in terms of the flavour, presentation and storytelling around their crêpes.

“We’d love to see as many Sunderland schools as possible take part in the competition and give their students this incredible chance to win an engaging French workshop.”

Julien Poulalion with senior students

Pupils in primary and middle schools across County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland are invited to design their own unique crêpe, explain their choice of ingredients and describe it in French for a chance to win the interactive and in-person iLab experience with Julien.

Registration is open now via the Express Yourself website and schools can submit entries between January 8 and February 14 — with winners announced the following week. Participating schools will receive a resource pack, including teacher guidance, crêpe related vocabulary and facts and a template for submissions.

“We know how important it is for schools to find innovative ways to enhance their curriculum,” added Julien.

“That’s why we work closely with teachers to tailor our workshops to their specific needs — whether that’s reinforcing language skills or giving students a taste of French traditions.

Julien Poulalion with children attending La Petite Crêperie workshops

“Our activities align with educational goals and our workshops are designed to make learning French come alive.

“We incorporate elements of French language, geography, culture, and even entrepreneurship.

“Students participate actively by learning key vocabulary and phrases before practicing in a real-life scenario — like ordering their very own crêpe in French.”

Julien believes Express Yourself opens up an invaluable route for children across the region to discover a new love for languages.

And as soon as he found out about the 2025 festival he was keen to contribute to an event set to reach tens of thousands of children and young people from January to March.

“It’s a fantastic event and it fuels my passion for promoting France and all things French,” added Julien, who is a familiar face serving up his trademark crepês at this year’s Christmas market in Newcastle city centre.

“Although I was born in the south of France my parents are from Brittany — the home of the crêpe.

“Some of my earliest childhood memories are of trips to the Breton markets and seeing freshly made crêpes piled high.

“I’ve been working with groups of children this month at the Christmas market, doing a short presentation and encouraging them to get a taste for French culture.

“If they can manage to order their crêpe in French by the end of the session then they get a pound off the usual price!

“For Sunderland schools interested in bringing a cultural experience into their classrooms, we’re always available for bookings. Food and culture is a perfect way to inspire students and enhance their learning journey.”

The La Petite Crêperie Schools Competition is one of five cornerstone projects open from January as the 2025 Express Yourself: North East Festival of Languages kicks off in style.

From March scores of additional activities and events — all free — will engage and inspire children and young people from across the region to foster a love for languages and learning.

And Declan Baharini, Chief Executive Officer, International Newcastle and festival coordinator, explains: “La Petite Crêperie and Julien are a brilliant addition to next year’s programme.

“I’m sure the competition will prove to be very, very popular. More than 1,700 children from 14 North East primary and middle schools have already signed up but we’d love to see more from Sunderland and the wider Wearside area come and join in the fun.

“Who wouldn’t want to design their own crêpe and get the chance to learn from Julien at Newcastle University’s iLab? I’d encourage schools to sign up now and start thinking about how to create the perfect crêpe!”

Click on this link for competition details: https://expressyourselfne.com/creperie-competition and to register for the La Petite Crêperie Schools Competition email [email protected] with the name and address of your school, contact name and email and the number of children and their age range who will participate.

To register for other free events and activities visit expressyourselfne.com and follow the links.