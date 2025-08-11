Sunderland Hospice Given Garden Make Over To Support Patients And Families

Planters, solar lights and hanging baskets were donated by Dunelm to create an outdoor haven for residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Benedict’s Hospice which provides free palliative care, advice and support to patients dealing with life limiting illnesses and their families, has refreshed its rooftop garden space for staff and residents.

The makeover comes as part of Dunelm’s Delivering Joy Summer campaign, which has seen the homeware retailer, complete 48 Outdoor Makeovers for local and charitable organisations across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Benedict’s received over two thousand votes from customers on the local Sunderland Dunelm Customer Facebook group. The Dunelm team worked closely with the staff at St. Benedict’s to help create a meaningful space that would give respite to residents.

Planters, solar lights and hanging baskets were donated by Dunelm to create an outdoor haven for residents

Alongside garden decorations, pots, hanging baskets and solar lights, the retailer also donated a folding wheelbarrow, greenhouse frame and cover as well as an array of planters. The makeover was designed to help enable patients at the [name of hospice] get more involved with the planting activities.

Angela Smile Customer Experience Coach at Dunelm’s Sunderland store added St. Benedict's Hospice is an incredible organisation and we feel incredibly privileged to collaborate with them in creating a welcoming outdoor space for both staff and residents. Community is a huge part of the work we do here at the Dunelm store in Sunderland and it’s been truly rewarding for the team to get involved in such a meaningful project like the Dunelm Delivering Summer Joy programme.”

Throughout the country Dunelm’s Delivering Joy Summer programme has provided makeovers to numerous projects from a nursing home in Oldbury, to a primary school sensory area in Exeter. Over 800 products including planters, gazebos and water features have been donated to help transform the community spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The projects were voted for by customers on Dunelm’s Community Facebook groups, run by local stores. Dunelm colleagues created shortlists of Outdoor Makeover ideas, having reached out to their local communities for submissions, and almost 120,000 votes were then received from customers across the 48 stores taking part.

Colleagues from the stores have been out and about, donating their time to help complete the makeovers over recent weeks, with the remainder following over the course of July.

Dunelm’s Summer Delivering Joy campaign follows the success of its annual Christmas campaign, which last year delivered a record–breaking 270,000 presents to those in the local community who would otherwise go without.