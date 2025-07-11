Sunderland Home Care Provider Wins National Training Award

Home Care Provider Routes Healthcare Wins Big at British Training Awards 2025

Routes Healthcare's Training Academy has won 'Learning Initiative of the Year' at the British Training Awards 2025!

The British Training Awards celebrate the very best in learning and development across the UK. With over 360 entries from organisations nationwide, this is fantastic news for the Sunderland-based care provider that's been supporting families across the North East for over 15 years.

Award-Winning Healthcare Training Right Here in Sunderland

Routes Healthcare's winning Training Academy welcomes local people into rewarding care careers - whether they're completely new to the sector or looking to progress their skills in Sunderland and surrounding areas.

"What makes Routes Academy special is how it welcomes people who might never have considered a career in care," explains Helen Cuthill, People Director at Routes Healthcare. "The Academy helps them discover they have a real gift for it. Seeing someone from our local community flourish in their new career is incredibly rewarding."

From day one training through to specialist qualifications, Routes Academy supports local people at every step. New starters get mentoring alongside their training, whilst experienced staff can develop expertise in dementia care, end-of-life support, to complex care and clinical interventions.

Making a Real Difference to Sunderland Families

"When you see the impact of great training on Sunderland families, it's wonderful," explains Helen. "Local clients tell us they feel completely confident in their carers' abilities. This British Training Award shows that investing in local people really does create better care for Sunderland families."

Routes Healthcare has been helping people across Sunderland, Washington, Houghton-le-Spring and surrounding areas live independently in their own homes for over 15 years. Routes Academy ensures every local team member gets training that goes way beyond the basics.

