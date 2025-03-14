Sunderland gripped by Women’s Rugby World Cup Fever: USA Star Kathryn Treder gears up for kickoff on a Friday night Stadium of Light showdown again the Red Roses

USA international Kathryn Treder’s rugby journey has taken her across the globe, but few places hold as much significance as the north of England. Having started her Premier 15s career in the region three years ago, the dynamic hooker is set to return this summer - this time, as part of the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

Treder said: “I played my first season in the north of England, and I loved it. Rugby is massive here, and after three seasons in the PWR, I’ve come to appreciate the passion and support for the sport. England really does feel like a second home to me.”

The people of Sunderland will have the chance to be part of history, as the city is set to host the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on Friday, August 22nd, when the USA takes on England’s Red Roses at the Stadium of Light.

This blockbuster match marks the start of what is set to be the most significant global showcase for women’s rugby yet, with ticket sales already 50% higher than at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand. More than 220,000 tickets have been sold so far, with fans urged to secure theirs before it’s too late. For Treder, the large and passionate crowds in England are what set the game apart.

Treder played her first PWR season in the North, and now plays for Loughborough Lightening alongside Red Roses Lilli Ives Campion, Sadia Kabeya, Emily Scarratt and Helena Rowland

She said: “I’ve had the privilege of playing in front of amazing fans in the PWR, and I know that Sunderland will be no different. The support in the stands can make such a difference to the team, and we’re all hoping to play in packed stadiums.”

Treder also believes the quality of women’s rugby has improved significantly since the last tournament and that fans are in for a spectacle this summer: “We’re playing an incredibly exciting and fast-paced brand of rugby now, and the game has gone to a new level since the last World Cup. Women’s sport as a whole has gained so much more visibility, and the standard of rugby has gone up massively with that. There’s no better way to experience it than by being in the stadium, and I can’t wait for people in Sunderland to see the best players in the world in action.”

USA’s clash with England on opening night in Sunderland is already shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most eagerly anticipated games, after the Eagles’ incredible comeback against the Red Roses in the Pacific Four Series last May. They’ll also take on Samoa in the city, with the passionate home crowd set to provide an electric atmosphere.

Treder added: “The last time we played England, we weren’t the favourites going into it, and we left it all out there. That’s the beauty of rugby—you never know what will happen on the day. If we can deliver our best, anything is possible. And with the energy I know we’ll get from the Sunderland fans, it’s going to be special.”

Kathryn Treder, USA Rugby international

Tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 matches, including the tournament-opening clash between England and the USA in Sunderland on August 22, are available now on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit www.tickets.rugbyworldcup.com to secure yours. With demand already surpassing 220,000 sales - 50% more than the last tournament at the same stage - fans are encouraged to act fast.

To stay up to date with all things Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, including the full fixture list and tournament news, visit www.rugbyworldcup.com/2025.