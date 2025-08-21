Sunderland Girls School Celebrates fantastic GCSE results

Almost 70% of students have achieved 5 GCSEs or more at grades 9-4. 26% of all grades achieved were at level 7-9 or equivalent. Nearly two thirds of grades achieved were a strong pass or above, a fantastic achievement.

St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is celebrating after a fantastic set of GCSE examination results which are well above the national average.

Mya Ellis has achieved an amazing 10 GCSEs, 6 at grade 9 and 4 at grade 8. She said, “I am very happy with my results. I hoped for good grades but tried to manage my expectations. I am going to study History, English Literature and French at St Anthony’s and St Aidan’s Sixth Form.”

Isabel Evans has also achieved fabulous results, 11 GCSEs including 4 at grade 9, 3 at grade 8 and 4 at grade 7 and said, “I'm really happy with how I did. I'm glad my revision paid off. I'm off to study Maths, Biology and History at St Anthony's and St Aidan's Sixth Form in September.”

Grace Kirton was ecstatic and said “I’ve done very well, I am absolutely thrilled. I am staying on at Sixth Form and studying Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Physics at A Level.” Grace achieved 11 GCSEs, 1 at grade 9, 7 at grade 8 and 3 at grade 7.

Gaia Locquiao achieved an impressive 10 GCSEs, 7 at grade 9, 2 at grade 8 and 1 grade 7. She also achieved a Distinction * in BTEC Sport. She said, “I cannot believe it! I worked hard for these grades. I can’t wait to study for A Levels.”

Elva Xue is thrilled her hard work has paid off, achieving 10 GCSEs including 6 at grade 9 and 3 at grade 8 and 1 grade 7. A tearful Elva said “I am very happy, I didn’t think I did that well, I thought I had failed everything! I am enrolling for Sixth Form and studying Biology, Chemistry and Maths. My advice to new Year 11 students’ is don't put too much pressure on yourself and just try your best!'

Headteacher Mrs Marie Lanaghan said, “We are thrilled with our GCSE results this year which once again are well above national averages. These grades are the result of the hard work and determination of our students, and the support and encouragement from our team of dedicated staff. There have been some outstanding individual results with many students achieving grades 7 – 9 in all subjects. We look forward to seeing our young people progress into a range of exciting opportunities, including our joint St Anthony’s and St Aidan’s Sixth Form.

I look forward to hearing about their future successes. I would also like to thank our parents and carers for their unwavering support and wish our students all the very best for this exciting next phase of their lives.”

St. Anthony’s Year 6 open evening is on Tuesday 23 September 2025.

St. Aidan’s & St. Anthony’s Sixth Form open evening is on Tuesday 14 October 2025.

For more information, please visit www.bccet.org.uk