Sunderland firms invited to explore funding and support

Businesses in Sunderland are being offered the chance to learn more about the funding and support available to help them innovate and grow.

Sunderland City Council’s business investment team is hosting a free event for local businesses and intermediaries on Tuesday 8 July in the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall.

Taking place from 1pm until 3:30pm, the Access to Business Support in Sunderland event will showcase the range of support programmes available across the city, including grants, investment and practical support to assist businesses to start-up, grow and expand.

Attendees will be given a short presentation from a range of speakers and opportunities to network with other businesses and meet the experts delivering support in the city.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “The Access to Business Support in Sunderland event is a great way for local businesses and intermediaries to find out more about the many programmes in place that are helping create jobs for residents, unlock innovation and drive growth.

“Working with partners across the city, we have an array of programmes underway which offer everything form grants, to expert advice and support with skills.

“However, we only have limited spaces available for the event, so we would urge anyone interested in attending to sign up and secure their place before it’s too late.”

UMi, one of the UK’s leading providers of business support and finance, is one of the organisations speaking at the event.

Amongst its many funding solutions, the organisation has supported the council and its partners in delivering the Business Growth Fund since its launch in 2023, a capital grant scheme to support business growth in the city.

Mike Baker, Project Manager at UMI, said: “We are delighted to be speaking at the Access to Business Support event at City Hall next week.

“The event will help provide the city’s businesses with greater knowledge of the wide range of support and funding available to them, some of which is time limited.

“We recognise how complex accessing finance can be for business owners, especially in today’s climate, so it is fantastic to see so many organisations coming together with Sunderland City Council to help break down the barriers to accessing funding and support.

“It should be a really interesting afternoon, so we would encourage any business out there to come along and learn more. It could be just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to take your business to the next level.”

For further information or to reserve your place, please visit: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/article/26146/Access-to-Business-Support-in-Sunderland