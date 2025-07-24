Sunderland firm champions innovation with new auction platform thanks to BIC-backed funding

A Sunderland-based property firm is transforming the region’s property market with the launch of a dynamic national online auction platform, made possible through funding support from the North East BIC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hall Auctions, which is led by the Sunderland office of the full-service property firm, creates a directory of available properties for residential and commercial buyers, while revolutionising the way that buyers and sellers engage in the UK property market. The project, which has been supported through BIC’s Innovation Programme, represents a significant investment in the city’s digital property market infrastructure.

John Forth, Business Adviser at the North East BIC, commented: "It’s been fantastic working with Sharon and Helen at Bradley Hall Sunderland on this innovative platform. Through the Innovation Programme, we are proud to help bring this exciting project to life, which will not only enhance the regions property market offering but also extend its reach across the UK. The platform has significant potential to foster regional growth, attract new business opportunities and set a new standard in auction services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new auctions department is spearheaded by Helen Wall, who has taken on a dual role as Director of Bradley Hall Sunderland and Head of Property Auctions for the Bradley Hall group. In addition, a brand-new position of Auction Department Manager has been created to oversee the day-to-day operations of the platform, providing opportunities for local employment and contributing to Sunderland’s thriving business community.

North East BIC

Helen Wall added: "Launching Bradley Hall Auctions has been a long-held ambition of mine, and thanks to the backing of the BIC, it’s now a reality. Auctions offer a fast, effective way to buy and sell properties. With our platform, we’re adding value by offering expert appraisals by our Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer led team, bespoke marketing with professional photography, and access to our extensive national buyer network.

"We have recently welcomed Louise McMorran as dedicated Auction Department Manager to enhance client service, manage sales efficiently, and ensure a seamless, professional experience for buyers and sellers alike with her 9 years of auction experience."

Operated from the firm’s Sunderland office, Bradley Hall Auctions will collaborate with the firm’s network of ten national offices to support clients throughout the auction process. The service offers a comprehensive package including appraisals from a Chartered Surveyor led team, professional photography, a panel of trusted solicitor connections, and offers a quick and secure sale opportunity. One of the main benefits of the platform is the bespoke service offering and ease of bidding online as the world is longer 9:00am – 5:00pm operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which was founded 37 years ago, offers an end-to-end approach to commercial and residential property, and works with local, regional and national clients to support their property requirements.

The BIC’s Innovation Programme forms part of the Enterprising Sunderland project which has received £523,541 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme, managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is a government-backed initiative aimed at reducing regional economic disparities and supporting local business growth, innovation, and skills development.

This latest initiative underscores Bradley Hall’s commitment to investing in Sunderland’s growth and innovation, aligning with wider regional development ambitions under the UKSPF initiative.

For further information on Bradley Hall Auctions, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk or email [email protected]