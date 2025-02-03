Sunderland Explorer Scouts to hold open event as they grow bigger and bigger!

Numbers of Explorer Scouts in Sunderland will soon be on the rise with the opening of a new Explorer unit on the horizon.

The new unit will allow even more local teens (ages 14-17) to have new experiences, do things they never thought possible and gain new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

If you’re aged 14-17 or 18+ to be an adult volunteer, why not come along on Monday 10th February to St Gabriels Church Hall SR4 7TF, 7:30pm – 9:00pm and have a go at some fantastic activities and find out how you can get involved in the action!

Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork.

Explorer Scouts during night hike

But to help provided these unmissable opportunities for more local teens to dream big and thrive, Explorer units across Sunderland are searching for new adventure seeking and enthusiastic grown ups to join their growing family!

Whether you’re a knot-tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just like to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

Volunteering can even be a brilliant way to boost your mental wellbeing. It’s a great feeling knowing you’re helping young people get skills for life, and you might even learn a lot about yourself along the way.

Whatever your background, identity or ability, there’s a volunteer spot with your name on it.

For more information on how you can get involved and start your Scouting adventure, contact the team at [email protected]